Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on US-Iran Deal: 'No Texts Faked by Media Have Credibility' - Details of the Deal

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi has stated that the agreement with the United States is a two-stage deal, with the nuclear issue being the most challenging, and has been transferred to the second stage. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the lifting of sanctions and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister emphasized that the agreement is not finalized yet and some issues may still be resolved. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also stated that the agreement includes provisions for the respect of each other's sovereignty and the prohibition of the use of force and threats. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions.

وزیر خارجه ایران با تاکید بر اینکه هیچ‌کدام از متون فاش‌شده در رسانه‌ها درباره توافق با آمریکا اعتبار ندارد، اعلام کرد که این تفاهم دو مرحله‌ای است و موضوع هسته‌ای به عنوان سخت‌ترین بخش، به مرحله دوم منتقل شده است.

عباس عراقچی، وزیر خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران درباره توافق پیش رو با ایالات متحده تاکید کرد که «ترجیح می‌دهم جزییات تفاهم احتمالی را بعد از قطعی شدن بگویم. هنوز تفاهمی امضا نشده و ممکن است برخی موضوعات بالا و‌ پایین شود. توافق شامل دو مرحله است و موضوع هسته‌ای را به مرحله دوم انتقال دادیم که مرحله سخت‌تری است و ۶۰ روز مذاکره برای آن پیش‌بینی شده است.

»او با اعلام اینکه «فکر می‌کنم نتیجه تفاهم برای منافع ملی ایران خوب باشد و دستاوردهای میدانی را تثبیت کند» گفته که «اگر آخرین مرحله مذاکرات انجام شود تفاهم از راه دور به امضای دو طرف می‌رسد و اعلام خواهد شد. ممکن است در چند روز آینده اتفاق بیفتد.

» او همچنین افزود: «دشمن تعهد خواهد داد که دیگر آغازگر جنگ نباشد و از تهدید و زور استفاده نکند و دوطرف به حاکمیت یکدیگر احترام بگذارند و در امور داخلی یک‌دیگر دخالت نکنند. این توافق دشمنانی دارد و در راس آن اسرائیل است که به دنبال برهم زدن آن هستند. » عراقچی درباره حزب‌الله لبنان نیز گفت: «در یادداشت تفاهم خاتمه جنگ در همه جبهه‌ها از جمله در لبنان اعلام خواهد شد. هرگز لبنان را تنها نخواهیم گذاشت.

»به گفته او «در متن تفاهم احتمالی، دو طرف به حاکمیت همدیگر احترام خواهند گذاشت و من فکر می‌کنم که این برای نخستین بار است که بعد از ۴۷ سال، آمریکا آشکارا به حاکمیت جمهوری اسلامی ایران احترام می‌گذارد و این را بیان و مکتوب می‌کند. »وزیر خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران درباره متن توافق و خوانش‌های متعدد از آن نیز گفت: «متون مختلفی در رسانه‌ها مطرح می‌شود و ادعاهای مختلفی مطرح شده، هم آمریکایی‌ها گفته اند و هم ما گفته ایم که فعلا هیچکدام از این متون اعتباری ندارد و ما آنها را تایید نمی‌کنیم.

رسانه‌ها فضا را مشوش نکنند» آقای عراقچی امروز پیشتر در شبکه ایکس از رسانه‌ها خواسته بود گمانه‌زنی درباره مفاد تفاهم را متوقف کنند. او همچنین درباره مواد غنی‌سازی شده نیز گفته «موضع ما این است که اگر بخواهد این موضوع تعیین تکلیف شود تنها شیوه رقیق سازی در داخل ایران است.

»عراقچی همچنین با تاکید بر اینکه شورای عالی امنیت ملی بر مذاکرات و یادداشت تفاهم نظارت کامل دارد گفت: «در میان اعضای شورای عالی امنیت ملی نسبت به متن موافقان و مخالفانی حضور دارند اما در نهایت به صورت جمعی تصمیم‌گیری خواهد شد و پس از تصمیم‌گیری ابلاغ می‌شود. » به گفته وزیر خارجه ایران یادداشت تفاهم کمتر از ۲ صفحه است و کلمه‌به‌کلمه آن بارها بالاپایین شده و وزارت خارجه با نهایت دقت تمام موارد خواسته شده را لحاظ کرده است.

عراقچی درباره تنگه هرمز نیز گفت: «بحث درباره رفع محاصره دریایی و تنگه هرمز در این تفاهم‌نامه مطرح می‌شود. تنگه هرمز تحت حاکمیت ایران و عمان است اداره تنگه هرمز به قبل از جنگ برنمی‌گردد. به‌زودی ایران و عمان بیانیه مشترکی در مورد اداره تنگه هرمز منتشر خواهند کرد. » با این حال عراقچی گفته «طبق قوانین بین‌الملل گرفتن عوارض از تنگه هرمز امکان‌پذیر نیست اما هزینه خدمات دریافت خواهد شد.

» او درباره دارایی‌ای مسدود شده جمهوری اسلامی نیز تاکید کرد که «هیچ‌یک از دارایی‌های ما نمی‌تواند دوباره مسدود بماند. اگر دشمن بخواهد ادعای دریافت غرامت را عملی کند، ما برخورد خواهیم کرد. محاصره به‌طور کامل رفع خواهد شد و دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده ما آزاد خواهد شد. »رویترز روز جمعه به نقل از قول چهار منبع آگاه اعلام کرد که امارات عربی متحده موافقت کرده است که میلیاردها دلار برای حکومت ایران آزاد کند.

با این حال جی‌دی‌ونس پیشتر درباره تفاهم میان ایران و ایالات متحده گفته بود: «ایرانی‌ها هیچ پول نقدی دریافت نمی‌کنند و هیچ دارایی و سرمایه‌ای قرار نیست صرفا به خاطر امضای یک توافق یا حضور در یک جلسه آزاد شود. ساختار این توافق به شکلی طراحی شده که تضمین کند دغدغه‌های ایالات متحده و متحدانش در اولویت اول باشد؛ تنها در صورتی که جمهوری اسلامی ایران به تعهدات خود عمل کند، منافع اقتصادی به سمت آن‌ها و کل منطقه سرازیر خواهد شد.

»جزئیات توافق با ایران که ترامپ می‌گوید آماده امضا است؛ «ونس برای سفر به ژنو آماده می‌شود





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US-Iran Deal Abbas Ebrahimi Nuclear Issue Sanctions Asset Release Strait Of Hormuz Lebanon US Sanctions Asset Freezing Management Of Strait Of Hormuz End Of War In Lebanon

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