Iranian-UAE Tensions Escalate as Tehran Expands War to Regional Level

The text highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Iran expands its war to the regional level. The UAE, in particular, has suffered the most from the Iranian missile and drone attacks in response to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28th. The UAE has now distanced itself from other regional partners and adopted a more confrontational stance towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

حتی اگر چشم‌اندازی برای برقراری صلح میان ایران و آمریکا وجود داشته باشد، تهران با گسترش جنگ به سطح منطقه، اکنون با فضایی خصمانه در خلیج فارس روبه‌رو است.

به طور خاص امارات متحده عربی بیشترین آسیب را از حملات موشکی و پهپادی ایران دیده است که در واکنش به حملات آمریکا و اسرائیل به ایران در ۲۸ فوریه انجام شد. امارات اکنون از دیگر شرکای خود در خلیج فارس فاصله گرفته و موضعی تقابلی‌تر در برابر جمهوری اسلامی در پیش گرفته است.

با وجود آتش‌بس شکننده‌ای که در ماه آوریل برقرار شد و تلاش دیگر کشورهای خلیج فارس برای جلوگیری از آغاز دوباره جنگ، خصومت میان ایران و امارات به مجامع دیپلماتیک بین‌المللی نیز کشیده شده و حتی ممکن است به اقدامات نظامی پنهانی نیز منجر شده باشد





bbcpersian / 🏆 15. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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