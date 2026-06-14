Iranian Government and US Officials Near Agreement on Framework for Ending US-Iran War

Iranian government and US officials are close to signing a framework agreement to end the war between the two countries, but Tehran has not yet confirmed a specific date for the agreement. Meanwhile, there are protests against the agreement in Iran, with some protesters chanting slogans against the foreign minister and the US.

در حالی که مقام‌های آمریکایی و پاکستانی از امضای قریب‌الوقوع یک چارچوب توافق برای پایان دادن به جنگ میان ایالات متحده و جمهوری اسلامی خبر می‌دهند، تهران هنوز زمان مشخصی برای امضای این توافق را تایید نکرده و همزمان مخالفت‌ها با آن در میان بخشی از حامیان حکومت در ایران ادامه دارد.

دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، روز شنبه ۲۳ خرداد در شبکه اجتماعی خود اعلام کرد توافق با ایران قرار است روز یکشنبه ۲۴ خرداد، همزمان با هشتادمین سالروز تولد او، امضا شود. همچنین، شهباز شریف، نخست‌وزیر پاکستان، گفت دو طرف بر سر چارچوب یک توافق صلح به تفاهم رسیده‌اند و اسلام‌آباد برای امضای الکترونیکی این توافق در روز یکشنبه آماده می‌شود. با این حال، جمهوری اسلامی چنین زمان‌بندی‌ای را تایید نکرده است.

اسماعیل بقایی، سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، گفته است امضای توافق «فردا» انجام نخواهد شد، هرچند احتمال دارد این اتفاق در روزهای آینده رخ دهد. بر اساس گزارش رویترز، یکی از محورهای اصلی این توافق، بازگشایی تنگه هرمز و پایان دادن به محدودیت‌های ایجادشده در این گذرگاه حیاتی انرژی است. ترامپ اعلام کرده است که به محض امضای توافق، تنگه هرمز «برای همه» باز خواهد شد.

منابع آگاه از مذاکرات به رویترز گفته‌اند که پیش‌نویس یادداشت تفاهم شامل بازگشایی تنگه هرمز از سوی ایران و لغو محاصره دریایی اعمال‌شده از سوی آمریکا است...





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