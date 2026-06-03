Iranian Diplomat Expelled, Iranian Citizen Killed in Attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain

The text discusses the expulsion of an Iranian diplomat and the death of an Iranian citizen in the attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain. It also mentions the response of the Iranian government and the involvement of the US in the attacks.

همزمان با افزایش واکنش‌های منطقه‌ای و جهانی به حملات بامداد ۱۳ خرداد جمهوری اسلامی به کویت و بحرین، وزارت امور خارجه کویت کاردار تهران را احضار و دو دیپلمات ایرانی را اخراج کرد.

همچنین، وزارت امور خارجه هند اعلام کرد فرد کشته‌شده در حمله به فرودگاه کویت، شهروند این کشور است. در ادامه، ارتش کویت و اندکی بعد وزارت کشور بحرین از فعال شدن سامانه‌های پدافند هوایی در این کشورها برای مقابله با حملات پهپادی و موشکی خبر دادند.

همچنین، سپاه پاسداران اعلام کرد که در پاسخ به حمله آمریکا به یک دکل مخابراتی سپاه در جنوب جزیره قشم، یک پایگاه آمریکایی در یکی از کشورهای منطقه و همچنین مرکز ناوگان پنجم دریایی آمریکا را هدف گرفته است. در مقابل، عباس عراقچی، وزیر امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی، در پستی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس نوشت: «نیروهای مسلح ما در حال انجام حملات دفاعی به مراکزی هستند که ایالات متحده اجازه استفاده از آنها را برای حمله به کشتی‎‌رانی غیرنظامی و نقض آتش‌بس داده است.

هر گونه اقدام خصمانه با پاسخی فوری و قاطع روبه‌رو خواهد شد. آنچه تحریم‌ها و جنگ نتوانستند به دست آورند، با جنگ بیشتر نیز به دست نخواهد آمد.





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Kuwait Bahrain Attacks Expulsion Death Response US Attacks On Kuwait And Bahrain Iranian Diplomat Iranian Citizen Expulsion Of An Iranian Diplomat Death Of An Iranian Citizen Response Of The Iranian Government Involvement Of The US In The Attacks

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