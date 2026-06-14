Iranian Flag Display at FIFA World Cup Draws Criticism

The report highlights the controversy surrounding the display of the Iranian flag at the FIFA World Cup, which has been banned by FIFA due to its political nature. The article also mentions a potential lawsuit against FIFA in California and the Iranian team's demands for the respect of their flag before the tournament.

در حالی که فیفا نمایش پرچم‌های پیش از انقلاب ایران را در ورزشگاه‌های جام جهانی ممنوع کرده است، نشریه ورزشی اتلاتیک گزارش داد شماری از هواداران موفق شدند این پرچم‌ها را به داخل ورزشگاه لوئیز در کالیفرنیا وارد کنند و در جریان دیدار قطر و سوئیس به نمایش بگذارند.

بر اساس این گزارش، در نیمه نخست مسابقه روز شنبه ۲۳ خرداد در سانتا کلارا، چندین پرچم شیر و خورشید، که تا انقلاب ۱۳۵۷ پرچم رسمی ایران بود، در میان تماشاگران دیده شد. این در حالی است که فیفا پیش‌تر این نماد را در چارچوب مقررات خود، دارای ماهیتی سیاسی تلقی کرده و نمایش آن را در ورزشگاه‌های جام جهانی ممنوع کرده بود.

پرچم پیش از انقلاب در سال‌های اخیر به یکی از نمادهای اعتراضی بخشی از ایرانیان خارج از کشور علیه جمهوری اسلامی تبدیل شده است. این پرچم پیش‌تر نیز در جریان جام جهانی ۲۰۲۲ و جام ملت‌های آسیا ۲۰۲۴ در قطر در میان تماشاگران دیده شده بود.

اتلاتیک یادآور شده است که فیفا ماه گذشته در پاسخ به پرسش‌ها درباره این پرچم، به آیین‌نامه رفتاری ورزشگاه‌ها استناد کرد؛ مقرراتی که ورود هرگونه نماد، پرچم یا بنر دارای ماهیت سیاسی، توهین‌آمیز یا تبعیض‌آمیز را ممنوع می‌کند. این نشریه نوشته است که از فیفا و همچنین کمیته برگزارکننده مسابقات در منطقه خلیج سان‌فرانسیسکو درباره چگونگی ورود این پرچم‌ها به ورزشگاه توضیح خواسته است، اما هنوز پاسخی دریافت نکرده است.

گزارش همچنین به شکایتی اشاره می‌کند که این هفته در ایالت کالیفرنیا علیه فیفا ثبت شده است. شاکیان، از جمله سازمان غیرانتفاعی «موسسه صدای آزادی»، استدلال کرده‌اند که نمایش پرچم شیر و خورشید نوعی «بیان نمادین و سیاسیِ مورد حمایت قانون» است و ممنوعیت آن ناقض آزادی بیان محسوب می‌شود





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup Iranian Flag Political Ban Freedom Of Speech California Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian Hacker Group Claims to Have Hacked California Water InfrastructureA hacker group affiliated with the Iranian government has claimed to have infiltrated the underlying systems of the water infrastructure in California, in response to what it perceives as an attack on Iranian civilians and water facilities by the United States.

Read more »

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on US-Iran Deal: 'No Texts Faked by Media Have Credibility' - Details of the DealIranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi has stated that the agreement with the United States is a two-stage deal, with the nuclear issue being the most challenging, and has been transferred to the second stage. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the lifting of sanctions and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister emphasized that the agreement is not finalized yet and some issues may still be resolved. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also stated that the agreement includes provisions for the respect of each other's sovereignty and the prohibition of the use of force and threats. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions.

Read more »

Trump's Potential Deal with Iran: Similarities to the Iran Nuclear Deal and CriticismAccording to Forbes, Donald Trump, the US President, is close to reaching a new deal with Iran. The potential agreement could include a reduction in sanctions and the release of frozen assets. This move is reminiscent of the Iran Nuclear Deal and Trump's past criticism of it.

Read more »

Memories and Reflections on the Life and Legacy of J.A. Al-AhmadThe article explores the life and legacy of J.A. Al-Ahmad, a prominent Iranian writer, through the eyes of his widow, Dr. Simineh Daneshvar. The piece includes two distinct narratives: a poignant reflection on Al-Ahmad's death and a more detailed account of his life and career.

Read more »

Ahmad Vahidi, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Convinces the National Security Council to Attack IsraelAccording to Iranian and Arab officials, Ahmad Vahidi, the Supreme Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), convinced the National Security Council to launch an attack on Israel last week. This decision was made despite the concerns of moderate leaders in Iran about the potential negative impact of such attacks on negotiations with the United States.

Read more »

Iranian Opposition Protests Against Nuclear DealIranian opposition groups, described as close to the hardline Jebehe-ye Padiash, have protested against the nuclear deal between the US and Iran. The protest took place in the Ibn Sina Square in Tehran and the protesters chanted slogans like 'Ereqiqi Hya Kon, Memlekh Ro Rah Kon' and 'Caliyabaf, Ereqiqi, Pas Khon Leaderim Cheh?'.

Read more »