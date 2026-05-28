Iranian Oil Tankers Waiting in Malaysian Waters for China-bound Shipments

The article discusses the presence of Iranian oil tankers in Malaysian waters, waiting to offload their cargo to ships headed for Chinese refineries. It highlights the importance of these oil transfers in Iran's ability to resist US pressure and its significant revenue from China.

در 45 مایلی ساحل مالزی، نفتکش‌های مملو از نفت ایران در آب منتظرند تا محموله خود را به کشتی‌هایی که به سمت پالایشگاه‌های چین می‌روند، تخلیه کنند.

به گزارش تسنیم به نقل از وال استریت ژورنال، این انتقال‌های مخفیانه نفت، قدرت کلیدی ایران و دلیل اصلی اینکه چرا توانسته است برای مدت طولانی در برابر فشار آمریکا مقاومت کند را آشکار می‌کند. وال استریت ژورنال با تاکید بر اینکه ایران هنوز می‌تواند نفت خود را بفروشد، نوشت: اخیراً یک کشتی قدیمی که به دلیل حمل نفت خام ایران توسط ایالات متحده تحریم شده است، نفت را از طریق یک شلنگ ضخیم با کشتی‌ای که نامش با رنگ سیاه پوشانده شده بود، منتقل می‌کرد.

این نفتکش‌های قدیمی که کارشناسان دریایی آن را «ناوگان سایه» می‌نامند، ناوگانی سرگردان از صدها کشتی هستند که نفت را ایران و روسیه، حمل می‌کنند. طبق گزارش کمیسیون بررسی اقتصادی و امنیتی ایالات متحده و چین، تهران سال گذشته حدود 31 میلیارد دلار درآمد نفتی از چین به دست آورد. این رقم حدود 90 درصد از نفتی است که ایران به خارج از کشور فروخته و حدود 45 درصد از بودجه دولت آن را تشکیل می‌دهد.

دولت چین به صراحت به شرکت‌های داخلی دستور داد که از تحریم‌های ایالات متحده علیه پنج پالایشگاه چینی پیروی نکنند





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran China Oil Tanker Malaysian Waters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran Accuses US of Violating Ceasefire, Tensions Rise in GulfIran has accused the US of violating the ceasefire in the Gulf, following US strikes on Iranian military targets and mine-laying vessels. The incident has raised doubts about the future of negotiations aimed at ending the war. Meanwhile, a UK maritime authority has reported an explosion-related incident involving a tanker in the Gulf waters, with no casualties reported. The Iranian military has claimed to have shot down a US drone and fired on an F-35 jet. The Iranian foreign ministry has stated that the US will not go unanswered for any hostile actions against Iran, but provided no further details. The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, has warned the US that it is losing influence in the region and urged countries to avoid hosting US military bases.

Read more »

Iranian-American Relations: Trump's Stance on Nuclear Program and Military ActionsThe article discusses the relationship between the United States and Iran, focusing on the Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program and potential military actions. It also mentions the recent meeting between Ali Akbar Velayati, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, and the Iranian government's strategy to gain financial stability through negotiations with the US without compromising its nuclear program.

Read more »

Iranian Navy: Tangeh Hormoz Under Smart Control / Strict Action Against Military ShipsThe number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has increased, but if the passage is not authorized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Navy, it will not be allowed to pass. This is a new trend that analysts describe as a new norm. The Iranian Navy says it has created a clear and safe path for navigation and trade and that the priority for passing ships is cargo carriers and fertilizer carriers. However, some authorized passages are considered a form of liberation of navigation and passage from this vital waterway. From the geopolitical and power balance point of view, many Western analysts have accepted that Iran has reached a level of control that without Iran's coordination or tolerance, passing through the passage will be very difficult. The report of the Reuters news agency confirms that Iran has established control over the Strait of Hormuz through a network of military actions and even payment of passage fees. However, the representative of the Iranian Parliament, Mahmoud Neybonyan, believes that if a deal is reached that allows Iran to control the Strait without sufficient compensation, it will be a pure loss for Iran. In contrast, the Indian researcher and maritime geostrategist and satellite data analyst, Vinay Nityanandam, says that Iran has tried to change the way the Strait works, not just to close it. Iran has shown that it is not necessary to completely close the Strait to exercise real control and now the Strait is no longer a neutral passage for the world. The analyst of the Department of Middle East Affairs in the Japanese Ministry of Defense, Yoshida Tomowaki, describes the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a new norm and says that the international community should recognize Iran's control over the Strait as a reality and adjust its policies and economic policies accordingly.

Read more »

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence Statement on Enemy Defeat and Enemy PlansThe Iranian Ministry of Intelligence released a statement addressing the defeated enemy and their plans. The statement highlights the three-decade-long war against Iran, including military coups and failed attempts at regime change, as a manifestation of a broader, multifaceted conflict. The statement emphasizes the resilience and determination of the Iranian people and the country's ability to withstand and overcome the enemy's attempts to undermine its sovereignty and stability.

Read more »

Donald Trump Re-posts Report on Sexual Harassment in Iranian PrisonsThe report, published by the Israeli newspaper 'Jerusalem Post', details the increase in sexual harassment and abuse of women prisoners in Iran, particularly young women, during the ceasefire period. The report also mentions the request made by US President Donald Trump to release eight women who are reportedly at risk of execution, including a woman named Betty Hamidi, who is accused of attacking security forces along with her husband and two other dissidents.

Read more »

Organizations express deep concern over the situation of young protesters in Iranian jailsHuman rights organizations have expressed deep concern over the situation of several young protesters, aged 17 to 20, who are being held in Iranian jails. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Amnesty International have highlighted the risk of execution for Minouh Mohammad, a young Iranian arrested in December 2024, who was only 17 years old at the time of his arrest. The organizations have also criticized the increase in extrajudicial executions of protesters and opponents of the Islamic Republic in Iran and the unfair and show trials. They have called for immediate diplomatic action to stop the executions in Iran.

Read more »