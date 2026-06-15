Iranian Leaders Face Challenges After Ending War, as Tensions Mount

The Iranian leaders have managed to avoid a full-scale war, but the challenges ahead are significant. Managing the conflicting demands of the radical and poor, angry, and suppressed population will be a major task for the government. The radicals, energized by the three-month standoff, want the government to adopt a hardline stance in negotiations with the US and prioritize rebuilding military capabilities. The people, on the other hand, want any gains from the peace or financial openings to improve their lives, especially after a devastating war and years of harsh sanctions.

رویترز با اشاره به امضای یادداشت تفاهم بین تهران و واشینگتن نوشت که حاکمان جمهوری اسلامی توانسته‌اند از یک جنگ جان سالم به در ببرند، اما شاید مشکلات واقعی آنان تازه شروع شود.

مدیریت مطالبات متضاد تندروهایی که از بقا در این جنگ روحیه گرفته‌اند و مردمی فقیر، خشمگین و سرکوب‌شده، چالش اصلی حکومت خواهد بود. تندروهای جمهوری اسلامی از رویارویی سه‌ماهه‌ای که آن را پیروزی خود می‌دانند، انرژی گرفته‌اند. آنها خواهان آن هستند که رهبری حکومت در مذاکرات آینده با آمریکا موضعی سخت‌گیرانه اتخاذ کند و بازسازی توان نظامی را در اولویت قرار دهد؛ زیرا اطمینان دارند که می‌توانند هرگونه نارضایتی داخلی را با زور مهار کنند.

اما مردم ایران به‌شدت خواهان آن هستند که هرگونه دستاورد صلح یا گشایش مالی صرف بهبود سطح زندگی و ایجاد چشم‌اندازهای بهتر شود؛ آن هم پس از جنگی ویرانگر که در ادامه سال‌ها تحریم‌های دردناک بر کشور تحمیل شده است. هر دو اردوگاه انتظارات بالایی دارند، خواسته‌هایشان با یکدیگر در تضاد است و صبر چندانی نیز ندارند. در پس‌زمینه نیز شبح اعتراضات گسترده‌ای قرار دارد که حکومت در دی ماه با کشتن هزاران معترض آن را سرکوب کرد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran War Negotiations Challenges Demands Population Radicals Hardline Stance Peace Financial Openings Improving Lives Sanctions

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