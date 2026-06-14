Iranian Opposition Protests Against Nuclear Deal

Iranian opposition groups, described as close to the hardline Jebehe-ye Padiash, have protested against the nuclear deal between the US and Iran. The protest took place in the Ibn Sina Square in Tehran and the protesters chanted slogans like 'Ereqiqi Hya Kon, Memlekh Ro Rah Kon' and 'Caliyabaf, Ereqiqi, Pas Khon Leaderim Cheh?'.

در حالی که قرار است امروز توافق پایان جنگ میان آمریکا و ایران امضا شود، برخی مخالفان این توافق که از "چهره‌های نزدیک به جبهه پایداری" در ایران توصیف شده‌اند، علیه عباس عراقچی و محمدباقر قالیباف شعار دادند.

این تجمع در میدان ابن‌سینای تهران برگزار شد و معترضان شعارهایی از جمله "عراقچی حیا کن، مملکت رو رها کن" و "قالیباف، عراقچی، پس خون رهبرم چی؟

" سر دادند. دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا، گفته است که توافق با ایران قرار است امروز امضا شود و در پی آن تنگه هرمز فوری به روی کشتیرانی بین‌المللی بازگشایی خواهد شد. اظهارات آقای ترامپ بعد از آن بود که اسماعیل بقایی، سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه ایران گفت: "هرگونه تفاهم احتمالی با آمریکا صرفاً چارچوبی برای ادامه گفت‌وگوها خواهد بود. نه توافق نهایی میان دو کشور.

" در اظهاراتی دیگر که از تلویزیون ایران پخش شد، سخنگوی وزارت خارجه ایران گفت که یادداشت تفاهم مورد انتظار با ایالات متحده روز یکشنبه امضا نخواهد شد. آقای ترامپ همچنین در شبکه‌های اجتماعی تاکید کرده است که این توافق مانع دستیابی ایران به سلاح هسته‌ای خواهد شد و هیچ پولی به ایران پرداخت نخواهد شد.

در واکنش به این اظهارات محمود نبویان، عضو کمیسیون امنیت ملی مجلس ایران که مدعی است متن نهایی توافق با آمریکا را دیده است گفت: " با امضای این توافق، رسما مستعمره آمریکا می‌شویم.

" او می‌گوید که با این توافق، تنگه‌ هرمز بلافاصله بدون محدودیت وعوارض، باز می‌شود اما "رفع تحریم‌ها و آزادسازی پول‌های مسدود شده، مبهم است. " همچنین، ده‌ها نفر شامگاه گذشته مقابل ساختمان وزارت خارجه در مشهد در اعتراض به اظهارات عباس عراقچی درباره توافق احتمالی با آمریکا تجمع کردند. بر اساس ویدئویی که خبرگزاری فارس منتشر کرده است، معترضان در مشهد نیز شعارهایی علیه آقای عراقچی سر دادند.

مخالفان توافق معتقدند چنین توافقی به سود ایران نیست و اهرم فشار تهران در تنگه هرمز را تضعیف می‌کند. آقای عراقچی در گفت‌وگویی تلویزیونی گفته بود که توافق مورد مذاکره شامل لغو محاصره دریایی بنادر ایران از سوی آمریکا خواهد بود. او همچنین تنگه هرمز را یکی از ابزارهای اصلی بازدارندگی ایران توصیف کرده بود.

ویدئوهایی در شبکه‌های اجتماعی که خبرگزاری فرانسه نتوانسته است مستقلا صحت آنها را تایید کند، همچنین شعارهایی علیه محمدباقر قالیباف، رئیس مجلس و از مذاکره‌کنندگان ارشد ایران، را نشان می‌دهد. در مقابل مخالفان توافق احتمالی ایران و آمریکا گروهی از هواداران حکومت هم از تلاش برای پایان دادن به جنگ حمایت کرده‌اند.

عباس صالحی، وزیر فرهنگ و ارشاد اسلامی در شبکه ایکس به پیام کتبی منتسب به مجتبی خامنه‌ای اشاره کرد که در روز هفت خرداد که خطاب به مجلس ایران نوشته بود "اختلافات غیر موجه و حتی موجه را به تنازع و تفرقه تبدیل نکنند و قولا و عملا مظهر انسجام و یکپارچگی ملت باشند.

" آقای صالحی در ادامه نوشت: "آیا برخی مواضع و عملکردهایی که در این روزها و شب‌ها می‌بینیم، با این خطاب منطبق است؟ صفوف متحد ملت را درهم نشکنیم.

" روزنامه "صبح نو" که نزدیک به محمدباقر قالیباف است نیز در شماره امروز خود نوشت: "وحدت شکنان مشغول کارند. " عباس عراقچی هم در کانال تلگرامی خود با انتشار یک ویدئو از تجمع هواداران حکومت نوشت: "صدای حمایت خیابان از میدان و دیپلماسی: متحدند و جانفدای ایران، میدان و دیپلماسی و خیابان.





bbcpersian / 🏆 15. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran US Nuclear Deal Opposition Groups Protest Tensions Tensions Between Iran And US Abbas Ebrahimi Donald Trump Nuclear Deal Between Iran And US Tensions Between Iran And US Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear Deal Iranian Opposition Groups Protest Against Nuclear Deal Iranian Nuclear

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Election Results: Netanyahu's Likud Party Leads, but Opposition GainsAccording to a poll, the Likud Party led by Benjamin Netanyahu holds 22 seats, while the current government's camp gains only 51 seats. The poll indicates a continuation of the rise of opposition parties.

Read more »

Iranian Hacker Group Claims to Have Hacked California Water InfrastructureA hacker group affiliated with the Iranian government has claimed to have infiltrated the underlying systems of the water infrastructure in California, in response to what it perceives as an attack on Iranian civilians and water facilities by the United States.

Read more »

Iran, US Draft Nuclear Deal Details Published: Iran and US Draft Nuclear Deal Details PublishedThe details of the 14-point draft nuclear deal between Iran and the US have been published by a source close to the Iranian negotiating team. The draft includes provisions for a permanent and immediate ceasefire in all fronts, including Lebanon, a commitment to not interfere in Iran's internal affairs, and the lifting of sanctions within 30 days.

Read more »

Iran and US Differ on Text of Nuclear Deal, US Plans Ceremony Even in DaysThe text discusses the differing views of Iran and the US on the text of a nuclear deal, with the US planning a ceremony for the agreement even in a few days. The report mentions that the US added new terms to the agreement that may have affected the progress of negotiations with Iran, and that the final text of the agreement still includes some of the original demands, such as Iran's commitment to resolving the nuclear issue and the storage of enriched uranium.

Read more »

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on US-Iran Deal: 'No Texts Faked by Media Have Credibility' - Details of the DealIranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Ebrahimi has stated that the agreement with the United States is a two-stage deal, with the nuclear issue being the most challenging, and has been transferred to the second stage. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the lifting of sanctions and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister emphasized that the agreement is not finalized yet and some issues may still be resolved. He also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also stated that the agreement includes provisions for the respect of each other's sovereignty and the prohibition of the use of force and threats. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of assets frozen by the US. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the end of the war in Lebanon and the management of the Strait of Hormuz. The minister also mentioned that the agreement includes provisions for the release of assets frozen by the US and the lifting of sanctions.

Read more »

Trump's Potential Deal with Iran: Similarities to the Iran Nuclear Deal and CriticismAccording to Forbes, Donald Trump, the US President, is close to reaching a new deal with Iran. The potential agreement could include a reduction in sanctions and the release of frozen assets. This move is reminiscent of the Iran Nuclear Deal and Trump's past criticism of it.

Read more »