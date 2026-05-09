Iranian and US Naval Clash in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian and US naval forces engaged in a clash in the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran targeting US Navy vessels in response to alleged violations of the ceasefire and attacks on its oil tankers and coastal areas. The US, on the other hand, described the incident as limited and emphasized the need for a ceasefire. The incident has had significant implications for maritime traffic in the strategic waterway, with hundreds of ships still awaiting clearance or security guarantees.

درحالی که مقام‌های رسمی کشورمان در حال بررسی متن پیشنهادی 14 ماده‌ای ایالات‌متحده برای پایان دادن به جنگ تحمیلی علیه کشورمان هستند، شامگاه جمعه آب‌های تنگه هرمز شاهد تبادل آتش میان نیروهای ایرانی و امریکایی بود.

گزارش‌های منابع نظامی ایرانی حاکی از آن است که در پاسخ به آنچه نقض آتش‌بس و تعرض به نفتکش ایرانی و مناطق ساحلی توصیف شده، واحدهای نظامی ایران با بهره‌گیری از موشک‌های کروز و پهپادهای رزمی، ناوشکن‌های امریکایی را هدف قرار دادند. این درگیری‌ها که عمدتا در بخش شرقی تنگه و نزدیک بنادر جنوبی رخ داد، با گزارش‌هایی از عقب‌نشینی شناورهای امریکایی همراه بود.

مقامات امریکایی این تبادل را محدود ارزیابی کردند و بر برقراری آتش‌بس تاکید داشتند، هر چند گزارش‌هایی از حملات نقطه‌ای در نزدیکی سواحل ایران نیز منتشر شد. تاثیر این رویدادها بر تردد تجاری در آبراه حیاتی تنگه هرمز قابل توجه بوده و صدها کشتی همچنان در انتظار دریافت مجوز عبور یا تضمین امنیت مانده‌اند.

رییس‌جمهور ایران در موضع‌گیری رسمی، هرگونه مذاکره برای بازگشایی کامل تنگه هرمز را مشروط به رفع محاصره دریایی توسط امریکا دانست و آن را ادامه اقدام نظامی تلقی کرد





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Iran US Naval Clash Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Violation Oil Tankers Coastal Areas

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