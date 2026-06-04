Increase in Political and Security-Related Executions in Iran after Protests

The report by دادگستر, a database of human rights violators in Iran, states that the number of executions of political and security-related prisoners after the protests in December 2024 has reached a new level, with the involvement of judicial, court of appeal, and security officials. The report, titled 'Who is responsible for the increase in the number of executions of protesters?', mentions that at least 40 people have been executed in Iran after unfair trials, based on evidence that has been recorded and confirmed by human rights organizations in Iran. Additionally, Iran_International reports that the Islamic Republic has executed at least 42 political prisoners in Iran's prisons since December 2024 and has issued death sentences for dozens of other political prisoners. The report by دادگستر also states that, between December 28, 2023, and February 28, 2024, a total of 198 executions were recorded in Iran, while in the same period from December 2024 to March 13, 2025, only 65 executions were recorded. Furthermore, in the previous period, only eight people were executed for political and security-related crimes, while in the current period, this number has risen to 32.

سایت دادگستر، بانک اطلاعاتی ناقضان حقوق بشر در ایران، گزارش داد اعدام زندانیان با اتهام‌های سیاسی و امنیتی پس از اعتراضات دی‌ماه ۱۴۰۴ وارد مرحله‌ای بی‌سابقه شده و این روند با نقش‌آفرینی شماری از مقام‌های قضایی، قضات دادگاه انقلاب و نهادهای امنیتی همراه بوده است.

دادگستر در گزارشی با عنوان «چه کسانی مسئول افزایش شدید اعدام‌های معترضان هستند»، نوشت از ۲۸ اسفند ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵، دست‌کم ۴۰ نفر در ایران پس از طی روندهای قضایی فاقد معیارهای دادرسی عادلانه آمار دادگستر در این گزارش با استناد به مواردی است که تا زمان انتشار، در مستندات مجموعه فعالان حقوق بشر در ایران ثبت و تایید شده بود. در همین بازه، بر اساس بررسی‌های ایران‌اینترنشنال، جمهوری اسلامی از ۲۷ اسفند ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۳ خرداد سال جاری دست‌کم ۴۲ زندانی سیاسی را در زندان‌های ایران اعدام کرده و برای ده‌ها زندانی سیاسی دیگر حکم مرگ صادر کرده است.

بر اساس گزارش دادگستر، در بازه زمانی ۲۸ اسفند ۱۴۰۳ تا ۲۸ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۴، در مجموع ۱۹۸ نفر در ایران اعدام شدند، در حالی که در دوره مشابه سال ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۴۰۵، ۶۵ اعدام ثبت شده است. همچنین در دوره مشابه سال قبل تنها هشت نفر با اتهام‌های سیاسی و امنیتی اعدام شده بودند، اما در این بازه زمانی در سال جاری این رقم به ۳۲ نفر رسید؛ موضوعی که به گفته دادگستر، نشان‌دهنده تشدید استفاده از اعدام به‌عنوان ابزار سرکوب سیاسی است





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Iran Executions Political Prisoners Security-Related Executions Protests Judicial Officials Court Of Appeal Security Officials

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