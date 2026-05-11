Increase in Gold and Silver Prices in Iranian Stock Market

The stock market witnessed the revival of declining prices in gold and silver after a week of decline. The price of each carat of eighteen-carat gold has reached around nineteen million and eighty-seven thousand tomans, and the price has increased by around six hundred thousand tomans. The price of each ounce of gold has increased to four thousand and seventy-five dollars. In addition, the price of each dirham has risen from 90,000 to 180,000 tomans.

امروز ۲۱ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ بازار طلا و سکه بعد از گذشت یک هفته از روند نزولی دوباره با افزایش قیمت ها همراه شد و بهای هر گرم طلای ۱۸ عیار در آستانه ۲۰ میلیونی شدن قرار گرفت.

بهای هر اونس جهانی طلا به رقم ۴ هزار و ۷۱۵ دلار رسید و اندکی افزایشی شد. قیمت دلار هم امروز صعودی بود و از کانال ۱۷۰ هزار تومان به کانال ۱۸۰ هزار تومان وارد شد و به ۱۸۳ هزار تومان رسید. بهای هر قطعه سکه امامی در پایان معاملات امروز به رقم ۱۹۸ میلیون و ۹۹۵ هزار تومان رسید و حدود پنج میلیون تومان رشد قیمت را تجربه کرد.

بهای هر قطعه سکه بهار آزادی در پایان معاملات خرید و فروش طلا با افزایش سه میلیون تومانی به رقم ۱۹۳ میلیون و ۲۰ هزار تومان رسید. بهای هر قطعه نیم سکه بهار آزادی در پایان معاملات امروز بازار تهران به نرخ ۱۰۲ میلیون تومان رسید و حدود سه میلیون تومان با افزایش قیمت مواجه شد.

بهای هر قطعه ربع سکه بهار آزادی در پایان معاملات بازار تهران به نرخ ۵۵ میلیون تومان رسید و افزایش دو میلیون تومانی را تجربه کرد





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Iranian Stock Market Gold Prices Silver Prices Price Increase Iranian Central Bank Iranian Ministry Of Economy Oil Prices Dollar Prices Oil Prices

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