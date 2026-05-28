Increased Pressure on Trump to Prevent Escalation of War with Iran

The article discusses the growing concern among American military officials regarding the escalating tensions between the US and Iran, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It highlights the significant role the US has played in defending Israel during the war against Iran and the potential consequences of a renewed conflict.

رسانه اسرائیلی با اشاره به اسناد درزکرده از پنتاگون نوشت مقام‌های نظامی آمریکا درباره هزینه‌های سنگین دفاع از اسرائیل در جنگ علیه ایران، کاهش ذخایر موشکی و ناتوانی واشنگتن برای ورود به یک درگیری طولانی دیگر با تهران هشدار داده‌اند؛ موضوعی که به گفته این روزنامه، نشانه‌ای از افزایش فشارها بر دولت ترامپ برای جلوگیری از ازسرگیری جنگ است.

روزنامه اسرائیلی هاآرتص در گزارشی نوشت ۲ سند درزکرده از پنتاگون که در رسانه‌های نزدیک به متحدان «دونالد ترامپ» منتشر شده‌اند، همزمان ۲ پیام را منتقل می‌کنند: نخست، نقش گسترده آمریکا در دفاع از رژیم صهیونیستی در جنگ علیه ایران و دوم، نگرانی فزاینده واشنگتن از هزینه‌های نظامی و خطرات یک جنگ دوباره با ایران. بر اساس این گزارش، روزنامه واشنگتن‌پست به نقل از ارزیابی‌های پنتاگون و مقام‌های آمریکایی گزارش داده است ایالات متحده در جریان جنگ بیش از ۲۰۰ موشک رهگیر سامانه تاد شلیک کرده؛ رقمی که معادل حدود نیمی از ذخایر این سامانه در پنتاگون است.

همچنین بیش از ۱۰۰ موشک رهگیر SM-3 و SM-6 نیز از ناوهای آمریکایی مستقر در شرق مدیترانه شلیک شده است. در مقابل، رژیم صهیونیستی کمتر از ۱۰۰ موشک رهگیر «پیکان» و حدود ۹۰ رهگیر «فلاخن داوود» استفاده کرده است. یکی از مقام‌های دولت آمریکا به واشنگتن‌پست گفته است: «در مجموع، آمریکا حدود ۱۲۰ رهگیر بیشتر از اسرائیل شلیک کرد و با دو برابر تعداد موشک‌های ایرانی درگیر شد.

» «کلی گریگو» پژوهشگر ارشد مرکز استیمسون نیز به این روزنامه گفت: «اعداد چشمگیر هستند؛ آمریکا بخش عمده مأموریت دفاع موشکی را بر عهده گرفت، در حالی که اسرائیل ذخایر خود را حفظ کرد. » هاآرتص همچنین به گزارشی از نشریه «فری‌پرس» اشاره کرد که از افزایش فشارها بر ترامپ از سوی متحدان و مشاورانش برای جلوگیری از ازسرگیری جنگ خبر داده است.

طبق این گزارش، «اسکات بسنت» وزیر خزانه‌داری آمریکا هشدار داده ادامه جنگ بدون بازگشایی تنگه هرمز می‌تواند به «فروپاشی مالی جهانی» منجر شود. این گزارش‌ها همچنین نگرانی فزاینده در دولت آمریکا درباره وضعیت ذخایر تسلیحاتی و ظرفیت تولید نظامی این کشور را آشکار کرده‌اند. هاآرتص افزود پنتاگون با کمبود موشک‌های بالستیک کوتاه‌برد «اتکمز» نیز مواجه است؛ موشک‌هایی که آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نظامی در سواحل ایران به آن‌ها نیاز دارد.

در بخش دیگری از گزارش آمده است جنگنده‌های آمریکا برای استفاده از بمب‌های هدایت‌شونده خود ناچار به پرواز در ارتفاع پایین‌تر هستند و این در حالی است که ایران در طول جنگ نشان داده توانایی رهگیری این جنگنده‌ها را دارد. طبق این گزارش، آمریکا حدود هزار بمب سنگرشکن در اختیار دارد، اما بخش زیادی از آن‌ها برای بازدارندگی در برابر کره شمالی و چین ذخیره شده‌اند.

«بردلی کوپر» فرمانده سنتکام نیز هفته گذشته در جلسه کنگره به این مسئله اشاره کرده و گفته بود: «ما باید بیشتر روی اهداف سخت و عمیق زیرزمینی سرمایه‌گذاری کنیم. همه دارند به زیر زمین می‌روند.

» هاآرتص همچنین به اظهارات «رابرت گیتس» وزیر دفاع پیشین آمریکا اشاره کرد که در گفت‌وگو با نیویورک‌تایمز گفته بود: «همه به‌صورت لفظی مشکل ظرفیت صنایع دفاعی را می‌پذیرند، اما سؤال این است که کارخانه‌های موجود با چه سرعتی توسعه می‌یابند یا کارخانه‌های جدید چه زمانی ساخته می‌شوند. » «پیت هگست» وزیر دفاع آمریکا نیز اخیراً در کنگره گفته بود کمبود مهمات باعث شده او بودجه دفاعی ۱.۵ تریلیون دلاری پیشنهاد دهد.

به نوشته هاآرتص، مجموعه این گزارش‌ها و افشاگری‌ها حامل پیامی روشن از درون پنتاگون است: «ازسرگیری جنگ علیه ایران بدون به خطر افتادن نیروهای آمریکایی، منافع راهبردی واشنگتن و ذخایر حیاتی نظامی آمریکا ممکن نیست؛ به‌ویژه پس از آنکه آمریکا بخش عمده جنگ را صرف دفاع از اسرائیل کرده است





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Iran US-Iran Tensions Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Israeli Defense Pentaigon US Military Involvement Iranian Missile Defense Iranian Military Capabilities Iranian Nuclear Program

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