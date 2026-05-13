Internet: A Shift From A New Technology or Amusement

The early days of internet were times when many saw it merely as a new technology or a fun tool, but as time went on, it moved from an auxiliary possibility into the core of life, to the extent that we now can hardly imagine life without it. These days, internet is a major part of society for millions, a crucial part of everyday life. The internet is literally a part of the infrastructure of daily life, necessary for society to exist, and an essential part of modern life for millions. Countless businesses, industries, professions, and sectors increasingly rely on it. Some rely almost exclusively on it to conductDay-to-day tasks, in everything from courier delivery services to multitude of online shopping businesses, construction, healthcare, education, entertainment, etc., are all part of it, and even industries that were not previous entirely dependent on the internet, and which already existed but thrived alongside the technology, such as manufacturing, are quietly transitioning to become more dependent on it in recent years.

اوایل ورود اینترنت، بسیاری آن را فقط یک فناوری تازه یا ابزار سرگرمی می‌دانستند، اما رفته رفته اینترنت از یک امکان جانبی خارج شد و به بخشی از جریان اصلی زندگی تبدیل شد.

امروزه برای میلیون‌ها نفر، اینترنت بخشی از زیرساخت زندگی روزمره و شرط حضور در جهان اجتماعی است. همچنین، معیشت بخش بزرگی از جامعه نیز به اینترنت وابسته شده است. محدودسازی اینترنت فقط به معنای کند شدن ارتباطات نیست، بلکه می‌تواند جریان زندگی، درآمد و احساس امنیت افراد را مختل کند. شبکه‌های اجتماعی و پیام‌رسان‌ها در سال‌های اخیر به بخشی از تجربه جمعی جامعه تبدیل شده‌اند.

در بحران‌ها، همین فضا می‌تواند به بستری برای همدلی، انتقال تجربه، شکل‌گیری حافظه جمعی و حتی سازماندهی اجتماعی تبدیل شود. با توجه به نوسان، کندی و قطعی‌های دوره‌ای اینترنت در جامعه ما، در زمان‌های بحران این اختلال‌ها شدت بیشتری پیدا می‌کند. محدودیت اینترنت می‌تواند پیوستگی تجربه مشترک از واقعیت را به هم بزند، شکل‌گیری تعلیق ذهنی و ناامنی جمعی را برانگیزد و اعتماد اجتماعی را فرسوده کند





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