The economic war between the US and Israel against Iran has resulted in serious implications for various countries, including inflation, rising fuel prices, and food insecurity threats, particularly in vulnerable nations. However, a different perspective emerges when considering the impact of this conflict on Govia, the newest oil-producing country in the Americas. Its newfound prosperity is a result of factors such as strategic production planning and the surge in oil prices following the conflict in the Middle East. With its reliance on oil exports, Goviya has experienced significant income growth, leading to substantial infrastructure development, poverty reduction, and increased infrastructure, particularly in areas such as road construction, school building, and healthcare facilities.

تورم، گرانی سوخت و تهدید امنیت غذایی در کشورهای آسیب‌پذیر، سه مورد از اصلی‌ترین پیامدهایی هستند که معمولا هنگام بحث درباره تاثیرات اقتصادی جنگ ایالات متحده و اسرائیل علیه ایران به آن‌ها اشاره می‌شود.

اما این مناقشه که منجر به مسدود شدن تنگه هرمز شده است، برای گویان، یکی از کوچک‌ترین کشورهای آمریکای جنوبی به عنوان جدیدترین دولت نفتی جهان معنای دیگری دارد و به درآمدی بسیار بیشتر برای این کشور منجر شده است. گویا تنها کشور انگلیسی زبان در آمریکای جنوبی است و استقلال خود را از بریتانیا در سال ۱۹۶۶ به دست آورده است.

ثروت بادآورده گویان حاصل ترکیب دو عامل یعنی افزایش برنامه‌ریزی‌شده تولید و همچنین تاثیر جهش قیمت نفت در پی جنگ در خاورمیانه است





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Economic War Iran Israel US Govia Oil Oil Export Growth Inflation Fuel Prices Food Insecurity Threats

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