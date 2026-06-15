Impact of US-Iran Deal on Global Markets and Economy

The agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a boom in stock markets, benefiting not only technology companies but also other sectors of the economy. After the announcement of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the price of US crude oil fell to its lowest level in three months on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 index rose by more than 1.7%. Analysts believe that the reduction in geopolitical tensions can reduce inflation and lower bond yields. They believe that this trend may encourage investors to move towards cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, small companies, and international markets. According to Angelo Corkafass, the Chief Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, the reduction in tensions can be a catalyst for transferring capital from the technology sector to sectors that have underperformed in recent months.

سرمایه‌گذاران و تحلیل‌گران بازارهای مالی می‌گویند توافق برای پایان دادن به جنگ میان ایالات متحده و رژیم ایران می‌تواند به رونق در بازارهای سهام منجر شود، و علاوه بر شرکت‌های فناوری، بخش‌های دیگری از اقتصاد را نیز منتفع کند.

پس از اعلام توافق و بازگشایی تنگه هرمز، قیمت نفت خام آمریکا روز دوشنبه ۲۵ خرداد به پایین‌ترین سطح خود در سه ماه گذشته رسید، و شاخص «اس‌اندپی ۵۰۰» بیش از ۱.۷ درصد رشد کرد و به کمتر از یک درصد رکورد تاریخی خود نزدیک شد. تحلیلگران می‌گویند کاهش تنش‌های ژئوپلیتیک می‌تواند تورم را کاهش داده و بازده اوراق قرضه را پایین بیاورد.

آنها معتقدند این روند ممکن است سرمایه‌گذاران را به سوی بخش‌های موسوم به «چرخه‌ای» اقتصاد، از جمله شرکت‌های مصرفی، شرکت‌های کوچک، و بازارهای خارج از آمریکا سوق دهد. آنجلو کورکافاس، استراتژیست ارشد شرکت «ادوارد جونز»، گفت کاهش تنش‌ها می‌تواند محرکی برای انتقال سرمایه از بخش فناوری به بخش‌هایی باشد که در ماه‌های گذشته عملکرد ضعیف‌تری داشته‌اند.

به گفته رابرت پاولیک، مدیر پرتفولیوی شرکت «داکوتا ولث منجمنت»، کاهش قیمت نفت و بنزین می‌تواند قدرت خرید مصرف‌کنندگان را افزایش دهد، و به سود شرکت‌های خرده‌فروشی مانند «هوم دیپو»، «تارگت»، و «مِی‌سیز» تمام شود. شاخص بخش کالاهای مصرفی اختیاری در اس‌اندپی ۵۰۰ روز دوشنبه حدود ۱.۹ درصد افزایش یافت، و شاخص شرکت‌های کوچک «راسل ۲۰۰۰» نیز ۰.۹ درصد رشد کرد.

استراتژیست‌های مؤسسه «بی‌سی‌ای ریسرچ» نیز اعلام کردند با کاهش تنش‌های ژئوپلیتیک و افت قیمت نفت، موقعیت سرمایه‌گذاری خود را در بخش کالاهای مصرفی تقویت کرده‌اند. با این حال، برخی تحلیلگران معتقدند بخش فناوری همچنان قدرت زیادی دارد و سرمایه‌گذاران به آسانی از آن فاصله نخواهند گرفت. بخش فناوری از زمان آغاز جنگ در اسفند ماه تاکنون ۲۸ درصد رشد کرده، در حالی که شاخص کل اس‌اندپی ۵۰۰ حدود ۱۰ درصد افزایش یافته است.

آنتونی ساگلیمبنه، استراتژیست ارشد شرکت «امری‌پرایز»، گفت آتش‌بس پایدار میان ایالات متحده و حکومت ایران و کاهش قیمت نفت می‌تواند باعث شود رونق بازار از حوزه هوش مصنوعی و فناوری فراتر رود، هرچند سرمایه‌گذاران فعلا همچنان به شرکت‌های بزرگ فناوری علاقه بیشتری نشان می‌دهند. برخی کارشناسان نیز معتقدند برای توسعه بیشتر رونق بازار، کاهش نرخ بهره توسط بانک مرکزی آمریکا عامل مهمی خواهد بود، اما این موضوع فعلا در هاله‌ای از ابهام قرار دارد.

پرزیدنت ترامپ: حکومت ایران پذیرفته که هرگز دنبال سلاح هسته‌ای نرودواکنش‌های جهانی به اعلام تفاهم آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی؛ استقبال محتاطانه، نگرانی‌های امنیتی، و ابهام درباره اجرای تواف





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