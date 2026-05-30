Import of cars for Iranians residing outside the country is restricted

According to the regulations and rules announced in the field of importing cars for Iranians residing outside the country, the entry of cars made in the United States and also cars with a right-hand steering wheel is prohibited. In addition, the tariff for importing hybrid, electric, and plug-in hybrid cars is 100% determined. Cars with gasoline engines will also be subject to a tariff between 110% and 165% based on the size of the engine. In addition, there is no limit on the volume of the engine for cars allowed in this category. In the list of brands allowed, many names of international car manufacturers can be seen, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, Mazda, Volvo, Renault, Fiat, Opel, Kia, Hyundai, Sang-Yong, and Atom.

Based on the regulations and rules announced in the field of importing cars for Iranians residing outside the country, the entry of cars made in the United States and also cars with a right-hand steering wheel is prohibited.

In addition, according to these regulations, the tariff for importing hybrid, electric, and plug-in hybrid cars is 100% determined. Cars with gasoline engines will also be subject to a tariff between 110% and 165% based on the size of the engine.

In addition, there is no limit on the volume of the engine for cars allowed in this category. In the list of brands allowed, many names of international car manufacturers can be seen, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, Infiniti, Mazda, Volvo, Renault, Fiat, Opel, Kia, Hyundai, Sang-Yong, and Atom





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Importing Cars For Iranians Residing Outside T Restriction On Importing Cars Made In The Unit Restriction On Importing Cars With A Right-Han Tariff For Importing Hybrid Electric And Plug-In Hybrid Cars Tariff For Cars With Gasoline Engines Based On List Of Brands Allowed For Importing Cars For

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