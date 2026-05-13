Identity of a Major Human Smuggler Uncovered by BBC Investigation

A BBC investigation has revealed the identity of a major figure in the human smuggling network responsible for the illegal transportation of migrants by small boats to Britain. The man, a 28-year-old Kurdish man, has been using the alias 'Cardo Ranie' to evade capture for years. The investigation also uncovered the extent of his network's involvement in the majority of illegal crossings from the English Channel to Britain.

این مرد ۲۸ ساله که کرد عراقی است، سال‌ها با استفاده از نام مستعار «کاردو رانیه» از بازداشت گریخته استتحقیقات بی‌بی‌سی هویت یکی از سردسته‌های قاچاقچیان انسان در ارتباط با انتقال مهاجران با قایق‌های کوچک به بریتانیا را فاش کرده است؛ فردی که گفته می‌شود شبکه‌اش در سال‌های اخیر مسئول بخش عمده عبورهای غیرقانونی از کانال مانش بوده است.

این مرد ۲۸ ساله که کرد عراقی است، سال‌ها با استفاده از نام مستعار «کاردو رانیه» از بازداشت گریخته بود. او نام واقعی خود را به شدت مخفی نگه داشته بود و این مسئله تلاش نهادهای مجری قانون برای صدور حکم بین‌المللی بازداشت علیه او را با مشکل روبه‌رو کرده بود.

نبود اطلاعات درباره نام واقعی کاردو رانیه همچنین باعث شده بود نیروهای پلیس در کشورهای مختلف اروپایی نتوانند به راحتی محل حضور او را ردیابی کنند یا سرنخ‌ها را فراتر از مرزهای خود دنبال کنند. اما من و همکارم راب لاوری، با استفاده از رابط‌هایی در دنیای قاچاق، توانستیم ردپایی را از اردوگاه‌های مهاجران در سواحل شمالی فرانسه تا اقلیم کردستان عراق دنبال کنیم؛ مسیری که در نهایت به شناسایی هویت واقعی و جزئیات مربوط به کاردو رانیه و سپس رویارویی مستقیم با او منجر شد.

روایت این جست‌وجو در پادکست جدید رادیو ۴ بی‌بی‌سی منتشر شده است. گفته می‌شود کاردو رانیه یک شبکه قاچاق انسان را اداره می‌کند که مسیرهای آن از افغانستان تا بریتانیا امتداد دارد. او نام مستعار خود را از شهر رانیه در اقلیم کردستان عراق گرفته است؛ منطقه‌ای خودمختار که بر اساس گزارش سال ۲۰۲۴ اندیشکده روابط بین‌الملل چتم هاوس، «مملو از شبکه‌های فعال قاچاق» است.

دن کاناتلا بارکرافت، از مقام‌های اداره جرایم سازمان‌یافته آژانس ملی جرم بریتانیا، می‌گوید: «ما فکر می‌کنیم کنترل بخش عمده‌ای از شبکه مجرمانه مرتبط با قایق‌های کوچک، در دست کردهاست. » او افزود تعدادی از قاچاقچیانی که یا اهل رانیه بوده‌اند یا در آنجا فعالیت داشته‌اند، اخیرا هدف عملیات آژانس ملی جرم بریتانیا قرار گرفته‌اند.

اسرائیل در میان ۱۰ کشور دیگر به فینال یوروویژن رسیدیکی از قاچاقچیان حاضر در اردوگاه مهاجران در فرانسه به ما گفت شبکه‌ای که تجارت عبور از کانال مانش را کنترل می‌کند، اغلب با نام «پسران رانیه» شناخته می‌شود. دکتر مثنی نادر، نماینده کرد پارلمان اقلیم کردستان عراق و عضو کمیته روابط خارجی این پارلمان، نیز گفت: «این شبکه‌ای قدرتمند است که همه چیز آن در نهایت به رانیه برمی‌گردد.

» او افزود: «اگر واقعا بتوانید قاچاقچیانی را که از رانیه این فعالیت‌ها را کنترل می‌کنند متوقف کنید، شاید بتوانید ۷۰ درصد مشکلی را که بریتانیا در زمینه مهاجرت با آن روبه‌رو است حل کنید





bbcpersian / 🏆 15. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Human Smuggling BBC Investigation Cardo Ranie Kurdish Man Human Trafficking Illegal Immigration Channel Manches Britain Europe Migration Paid Passage Violation Of International Law

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