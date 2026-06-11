HawkEye: Iran Attacks Prompts Kuwait's Temporary Flight Restriction

In response to Iran's attacks, Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily closed its airspace and rerouted flights to alternative airports. The decision was made to ensure the safety of air traffic and passengers, considering the potential risks posed by the regional developments for civilian air traffic.

اداره کل هوانوردی غیرنظامی کویت اعلام کرد در پی حملات ایران و به منظور حفظ ایمنی پروازها، حریم هوایی این کشور به‌طور موقت بسته شده و پروازها به فرودگاه‌های جایگزین هدایت شده‌اند.

اداره کل هوانوردی غیرنظامی کویت اعلام کرد حریم هوایی این کشور از ساعت 04:50 بامداد به وقت محلی به‌صورت موقت و احتیاطی بسته شده است. در بیانیه این نهاد آمده است که تمامی پروازها مطابق توافق‌ها و دستورالعمل‌های جاری به فرودگاه‌های جایگزین هدایت شده‌اند و این تصمیم با هدف حفظ ایمنی ناوبری هوایی و امنیت مسافران اتخاذ شده است.

اداره هوانوردی کویت با اشاره به حملات صورت‌گرفته علیه این کشور، اعلام کرد: با توجه به خطرات احتمالی ناشی از تحولات منطقه برای ترافیک هوایی غیرنظامی، این اقدام ضروری بوده است. در این بیانیه تاکید شد که تحولات به‌طور مستمر و با هماهنگی نهادهای ذی‌ربط زیر نظر قرار دارد و پس از ارزیابی رفع خطرات، حریم هوایی بازگشایی و پروازها به حالت عادی بازخواهد گشت.

این نهاد همچنین از مسافران و شرکت‌های هواپیمایی خواست اطلاعیه‌ها و دستورالعمل‌های رسمی را دنبال کنند. پیش‌تر فرماندهی مرکزی ارتش آمریکا (CENTCOM) اعلام کرده بود به دستور رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا، حملاتی را با عنوان «دفاع مشروع» علیه اهدافی در ایران آغاز کرده است. در مقابل، سپاه پاسداران ایران نیز اعلام کرد برخی مواضع و تاسیسات مرتبط با آمریکا در کویت و بحرین را هدف قرار داده است





aa_persian / 🏆 11. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Attacks Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority Temporary Flight Restriction Alternative Airports Regional Developments Civilian Air Traffic

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