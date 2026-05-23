How to knock out Tehran in three steps: A strategy to defeat Iran by Donald Trump

Trump published a strategy to defeat Iran, describing how to knock out Tehran in three steps.

Donald Trump published an article with the title 'How to knock out Tehran in three steps' on his Truth Social social media platform. A year and a half ago, Trump, who launched economic warfare against Iran with the slogan 'maximum pressure ', changed the strategy with the goal of creating pressure by taxes, currency crisis, and nuclear warheads.

Now, an article that Trump relies on claims that with the steps of intensifying the blockade, allowing the Army to build oil pipelines, and strengthening the domestic oil industry, the US can defeat Iran





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Donald Trump Iran Strategy Economic Warfare Pressure Blockade Army Oil Pipelines Domestic Oil Industry

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