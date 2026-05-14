Gold Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness, Trump-Xi Meeting Focus

Gold prices rose on Friday as the dollar weakened and traders focused on the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The spot price of gold for immediate delivery increased by 0.4% to $4,706.70 per ounce, while the price of gold in the futures market for June delivery increased by 0.2% to $4,713.40 per ounce.

قیمت طلا در معاملات روز پنجشنبه بازار جهانی، تحت تاثیر تضعیف ارزش دلار و تمرکز معامله‌گران بر دیدار دونالد ترامپ و شی جین‌پینگ، افزایش یافت.

به گزارش ایسنا، قیمت هر اونس طلا برای تحویل فوری، با ۰.۴ درصد افزایش، به ۴۷۰۶ دلار و ۷۰ سنت رسید. قیمت هر اونس طلا در بازار معاملات آتی آمریکا برای تحویل در ماه ژوئن، با ۰.۲ درصد افزایش، به ۴۷۱۳ دلار و ۴۰ سنت رسید. ارزش دلار کاهش یافت و باعث شد طلا که به ارز آمریکا قیمت‌گذاری می‌شود، برای دارندگان سایر ارزها مقرون‌به‌صرفه‌تر شود.

برایان لان، مدیر عامل شرکت گلدسیلور سنترال، گفت: به نظر می‌رسد قیمت طلا در حال حاضر در حال تثبیت است، زیرا تمرکز بر مذاکرات میان آمریکا و چین است. داده‌ها نشان داد که قیمت‌های تولیدکننده آمریکا در ماه آوریل بیشترین افزایش را در چهار سال گذشته تجربه کردند که ناشی از افزایش هزینه‌های کالاها و خدمات و جدیدترین نشانه از افزایش تورم است.

معامله‌گران تا حد زیادی کاهش نرخ بهره فدرال رزرو در سال جاری را پیش‌بینی نکرده‌اند و طبق ابزار دیده‌بان فدرال شرکت CME، بازارها اکنون احتمال افزایش ۲۸ درصدی نرخ بهره تا ماه دسامبر را پیش‌بینی می‌کنند. بر اساس گزارش رویترز، در حالی که طلا به عنوان یک پوشش ریسک در برابر تورم دیده می‌شود، نرخ بهره بالا بر جذابیت آن به عنوان یک دارایی بدون بازده تاثیر می‌گذارد.

در بازار سایر فلزات ارزشمند، هر اونس نقره با ۰.۱ درصد کاهش، به ۸۷ دلار و ۸ سنت رسید. هر اونس پلاتین با ۰.۴ درصد کاهش، به ۲۱۳۷ دلار و ۳۰ سنت رسید و هر اونس پالادیوم با ۰.۱ درصد کاهش، ۱۴۹۹ دلار و ۱۴ سنت معامله شد





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Gold Prices Dollar Weakness Trump-Xi Meeting Inflation Interest Rates

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