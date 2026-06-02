Global Gold Prices Decline Slightly on Dollar Strength and Oil Price Rise

The price of gold in global markets on Tuesday was slightly affected by the strengthening of the dollar and the rise in the price of oil. The price of an ounce of gold for immediate delivery decreased by 0.3% and reached $4,521.25. The price of an ounce of gold in the futures market in the United States for delivery in August decreased by 0.9% and reached $4,551.60. The increase in the price of the dollar in the previous day's trading made gold, which is priced in terms of the US dollar, more expensive for holders of other currencies.

قیمت طلا در معاملات روز دوشنبه بازار جهانی، تحت تأثیر تقویت ارزش دلار و افزایش قیمت نفت خام، اندکی کاهش یافت. به گزارش ایسنا، قیمت هر اونس طلا برای تحویل فوری، با ۰.۳ درصد کاهش، به چهار هزار و ۵۲۱ دلار و ۲۵ سنت رسید.

قیمت هر اونس طلا در بازار معاملات آتی آمریکا برای تحویل در ماه آگوست، با ۰.۹ درصد کاهش، به چهار هزار و ‌۵۵۱ دلار و ۶۰ سنت رسید. قیمت دلار در معاملات روز گذشته افزایش یافت و باعث شد طلا که به ارز آمریکا قیمت‌گذاری می‌شود، برای دارندگان سایر ارزها گران‌تر شود. تحلیلگر ارشد بازار شرکت «کی‌ام‌سی ترید»، تیم واتر، گفت: افزایش قیمت نفت برای حفظ تعادل قیمت طلا در آغاز هفته جاری کافی است.

قیمت نفت در معاملات ابتدایی روز دوشنبه بیش از دو درصد افزایش یافت و نگرانی‌ها در مورد تورم و افزایش نرخ بهره را افزایش داد. در حالی که طلا به‌طور سنتی یک پوشش ریسک در برابر تورم دیده می‌شود، نرخ بهره بالا بر جذابیت آن به‌عنوان یک دارایی بدون بازده تأثیر می‌گذارد.

براساس گزارش رویترز، میشل بومن، از مقامات فدرال‌رزرو، روز جمعه گفت: تأثیر جنگ علیه ایران بر اقتصاد‌ همچنان در دست ارزیابی است، اما می‌تواند به افزایش مداوم تورم منجر شود که ممکن است به سیاست‌های پولی سخت‌گیرانه‌تر نیاز داشته باشد. تحلیلگر ارشد بازار شرکت «کی‌ام‌سی ترید»، تیم واتر، افزود: در صورت ایجاد شرایط مساعد، به‌ویژه کاهش قیمت نفت و کاهش ارزش دلار، قیمت طلا تا پایان سال ۲۰۲۶ همچنان پتانسیل رسیدن به پنج هزار و ‌۵۰۰ دلار را دارد که این امر با خرید قوی بانک‌های مرکزی و نقش آن به‌عنوان یک پوشش ریسک ژئوپلیتیکی و تورمی تقویت می­‌شود.

در بازار سایر فلزات ارزشمند، بهای هر اونس نقره با ۰.۷ درصد افزایش، به ۷۵ دلار و ۸۱ سنت رسید و هر اونس پلاتین با ۱.۵ درصد افزایش، به هزار و ‌۹۴۵ دلار و ۱۵ سنت رسید. هر اونس پالادیوم با ۱.۴ درصد افزایش، به هزار و ‌۳۷۲ دلار و ۷۵ سنت رسید.

قیمت طلا ۱۸ عیار امروز دوشنبه ۱۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ افزایش قیمت، قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه امروز دوشنبه ۱۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / بازار طلا صعودی شد، آخرین قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه؛ شبانگاه دوشنبه ۱۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ دلار دوباره خیز رشد قیمت برداشته است. همچنین، مذاکره در هوای خاکستری عملیات نظامی در اوکراین و تنش در خلیج فارس، نگاه سرمایه‌گذاران و مشتریان بازار انرژی را به قاره آفریقا کشاند





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Gold Prices Dollar Strength Oil Price Rise Inflation Interest Rates Geopolitical Risks Turbulence In The Market Operations In Ukraine Tension In The Gulf

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