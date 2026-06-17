Global Oil Prices Drop as Iran-US Deal Raises Hopes for Tumen Passage

The global oil prices dropped on Wednesday as the Iran-US deal raised hopes for the passage of the Tumen, a waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The price of Brent crude oil fell by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $78 per barrel, while the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped by 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75 per barrel.

به گزارش ایسنا، قیمت آتی نفت برنت ۱۶ سنت معادل ۰.۲ درصد کاهش یافت و به ۷۸ دلار و ۸۰ سنت در هر بشکه رسید، در حالی که قیمت نفت وست تگزاس اینترمدیت آمریکا ۲۵ سنت معادل ۰.۳ درصد کاهش یافت و به ۷۵ دلار و ۸۰ سنت در هر بشکه رسید.

با این امید که تفاهم‌نامه ایران و آمریکا امکان عبور نفت از تنگه هرمز را فراهم کند، هر دو شاخص نفتی روز سه‌شنبه برای دومین جلسه متوالی حدود پنج درصد کاهش یافتند و به پایین‌ترین حد خود در سه ماه گذشته رسیدند. پریانکا ساچدوا، تحلیلگر ارشد بازار در شرکت فیلیپ نووا گفت: «بازارها به طور گسترده ریسک ژئوپلیتیکی نهفته در قیمت نفت را از بین می‌برند. با این اوصاف، مسیر عادی‌سازی روابط هنوز به هیچ وجه هموار نیست.

در حالی که توافق‌های سیاسی ممکن است در حال پیشرفت باشند، تردد فیزیکی نفتکش‌ها از طریق تنگه هرمز هنوز به طور کامل بهبود نیافته است. » هیرویوکی کیکوکاوا، استراتژیست ارشد شرکت «نیسان سکیوریتیز اینوستمنت» گفت: «بازارهای نفت با انتظارات مبنی بر بازگشایی تنگه هرمز پس از تفاهم‌نامه، عقب‌نشینی کردند، اما معامله‌گران از فروش بیشتر تا زمان اعلام جزئیات بیشتر خودداری کردند.

» او افزود: «نفت وست تگزاس اینترمدیت احتمالا در محدوده ۱۰ دلار بالاتر یا کمتر از ۸۰ دلار در هر بشکه بی‌ثبات خواهد ماند. » قبل از تجاوز آمریکایی صهیونی به ایران که به بسته شدن تنگه هرمز منجر شد، حدود یک پنجم از عرضه جهانی نفت خام و گاز طبیعی مایع از این مسیر جریان داشت.

بر اساس گزارش رویترز، منابع آگاه گفتند گزارش موسسه امریکن پترولیوم نشان می‌دهد که ذخایر نفت خام آمریکا در هفته منتهی به ۱۲ ژوئن، ۸.۳ میلیون بشکه کاهش یافته است. این میزان از پیش‌بینی کاهش ۴.۶ میلیون بشکه‌ای فراتر رفت. آمار رسمی بعدازظهر روز جاری از سوی اداره اطلاعات انرژی آمریکا منتشر می‌شود.

مورگان استنلی و گلدمن ساکس، پس از اعلام تفاهم‌نامه ایران و آمریکا در اوایل هفته جاری، پیش‌بینی خود برای قیمت نفت تا پایان سال ۲۰۲۶ و سال ۲۰۲۷ را بازنگری کرده و پایین‌تر آوردند. بلومبرگ با استناد به یادداشتی از تیم کالایی مورگان استنلی گزارش داد که این بانک اکنون میانگین قیمت نفت برنت در سه ماهه سوم را ۹۰ دلار در هر بشکه و در سه ماهه آخر سال جاری، ۸۰ دلار در هر بشکه پیش‌بینی می‌کند.

پیش‌بینی قبلی مورگان استنلی، میانگین قیمت ۱۰۰ دلار در هر بشکه برنت در سه ماهه سوم بود، در حالی که پیش‌بینی قیمت سه ماهه چهارم بدون تغییر بود. در همین حال، گلدمن ساکس پیش‌بینی خود از قیمت نفت برای سه‌ماهه چهارم را از ۹۰ دلار به ۸۰ دلار در هر بشکه و پیش‌بینی میانگین قیمت نفت برنت در سال ۲۰۲۷ را از ۸۰ دلار، به ۷۵ دلار در هر بشکه بازبینی کرد.

به گفته تحلیلگران کالایی این بانک، ترافیک نفتکش‌ها از طریق تنگه هرمز تا پایان ژوئیه به طور کامل بهبود خواهد یافت. بانک سیتی حتی نسبت به سایر همتایان خود در مورد قیمت نفت بدبین‌تر بود. این بانک روز دوشنبه، پیش‌بینی خود از قیمت نفت برنت برای سه‌ ماهه سوم امسال را به ۷۵ دلار در هر بشکه و در سه‌ ماهه پایانی به میانگین ۷۰ دلار در هر بشکه کاهش داد.

سیتی برای سال ۲۰۲۷ انتظار دارد میانگین قیمت برنت ۶۵ دلار در هر بشکه باشد. این رقم نسبت به پیش‌بینی قبلی ۸۰ دلار در هر بشکه برای سال ۲۰۲۷ کاهش یافته است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran-US Deal Tumen Passage Global Economy Financial Markets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Reactions to US-Iran AccordThe global response to the announcement of an initial agreement between the US and Iran, including cautious optimism, security concerns, and doubts about the accord's implementation.

Read more »

Israel's Prime Minister and Ministers Condemn Iran Deal, Warn of ConsequencesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his cabinet ministers have criticized the Iran nuclear deal, expressing concerns about its impact on Israel's security and the region.

Read more »

Impact of US-Iran Deal on Global Markets and EconomyThe agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a boom in stock markets, benefiting not only technology companies but also other sectors of the economy. After the announcement of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the price of US crude oil fell to its lowest level in three months on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 index rose by more than 1.7%. Analysts believe that the reduction in geopolitical tensions can reduce inflation and lower bond yields. They believe that this trend may encourage investors to move towards cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, small companies, and international markets. According to Angelo Corkafass, the Chief Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, the reduction in tensions can be a catalyst for transferring capital from the technology sector to sectors that have underperformed in recent months.

Read more »

US Companies Pledge Over $150 Million for Iran Investment FundCompanies from the US, Arab Gulf countries, Asia, Africa, and South America have committed to providing over $150 million for the $300 billion 'Restoration and Development' fund, which is part of the US-Iran agreement. The fund aims to create economic incentives for both sides to reach a final agreement.

Read more »

Safeguarding the agreement: The role of diplomacy and management in the success of the Iran-US dealThe former British ambassador to the US, Craig Murray, described the recent agreement between Iran and the US as a way for Donald Trump to exit a costly and unsuccessful war. He also mentioned that the agreement offers more advantages to Tehran in the current circumstances and brings Washington back to a point where Trump previously withdrew from the nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Peter Stooke, a former MI6 officer, described the agreement as a short but diplomatic document, with the potential for broader discussions in the next 60 days. He also mentioned that Trump sees this agreement as a way to end a costly and unpopular war, and is now trying to exit a path that, in his opinion, did not follow the plan and came with significant political and economic costs.

Read more »

TWO-DAY-OLD SPECULATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF THE IRAN-US AGREEMENTThe text discusses the ongoing speculation about the financial benefits of the Iran-US agreement, with a particular focus on the immediate gains for Iran after the agreement is signed.

Read more »