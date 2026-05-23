Germany on Track to Set New Record in Citizenship Granting

According to the newspaper "Voltamzon" in Germany, a new record is being formed in the granting of citizenship. Based on the research of this newspaper, which was published on Sunday, May 23, 2021, more than 309,000 people received a German passport in the previous year. This figure exceeds the previous record, which was close to 292,000 cases of citizenship in 2024.

به گزارش روزنامه"ولت آم زونتاگ", در آلمان، رکورد تازه‌ای در اعطای تابعیت شکل‌گیری کرده است. بر اساس تحقیقات این روزنامه که امروز شنبه ۲۳ مه (دوم خرداد) منتشر شده، در سال گذشته میلادی بیش از ۳۰۹ هزار نفر گذرنامه آلمانی دریافت کرده‌اند.

این رقم از رکورد پیشین، یعنی نزدیک به ۲۹۲ هزار مورد اعطای تابعیت در سال ۲۰۲۴ نیز فراتر رفته است. داده‌ها از ۱۴ ایالت آلمان گردآوری شده‌اند و فقط اطلاعات ایالت‌های مکلنبورگ-فورپومرن و زاکسن-آنهالت در دسترس نبوده است. از ایالت‌های نیدرزاکسن، زارلند و شلسویگ-هولشتاین نیز آمار کلی وجود ندارد، اما تقریباً تمامی شهرها و مناطق این ایالت‌ها بنا به درخواست این روزنامه آلمانی، اطلاعات مربوط به تابعیت را ارائه کرده‌اند. البته بخشی از این آمار هنوز موقتی محسوب می‌شوند.

بر اساس این گزارش، چندین شهرداری اعلام کرده‌اند که در حال حاضر با کاهش شمار درخواست‌ها روبه‌رو هستند، اما هم‌زمان خود را برای موج بعدی اعطای تابعیت آماده می‌کنند. دلیل این امر آن است که طبق ارزیابی چندین نهاد، از سال آینده شمار بیشتری از شهروندان اوکراینی به دریافت گذرنامه آلمانی تمایل خواهند داشت. همچنین، اصلاح قانون تابعیت، اواسط سال ۲۰۲۴ و در دوران دولت ائتلافی سوسیال دموکرات‌ها، سبزها و دموکرات‌های آزاد به اجرا درآمد.

از آن زمان، دریافت‌کنندگان تابعیت آلمان اصولاً می‌توانند تابعیت پیشین خود را نیز حفظ کنند. افزون بر این، شرط عمومی اقامت نیز از هشت سال به پنج سال کاهش یافته است. دولت جدید متشکل از ائتلاف احزاب مسیحی و سوسیال دموکرات این تغییرات را حفظ کرده است





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Germany Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record Granting Record Citizenship Record

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