German Prosecutors Charge Danish Man with Espionage and Attempted Murder

German prosecutors have charged a Danish man, Ali Es., with espionage and attempted murder, accusing him of spying for the Iranian military and attempting to participate in the murder of the head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany and three others.

دادستان‌های آلمان اعلام کردند یک تبعه دانمارکی به نام علی اس. که خرداد گذشته در دانمارک بازداشت شده بود، به اتهام جاسوسی از رییس اصلی‌ترین نهاد یهودیان آلمان و سه نفر دیگر برای اطلاعات سپاه و تلاش برای مشارکت در قتل متهم شده است.

دادستان‌های آلمانی گفتند به موجب کیفرخواستی که ۱۷ اردیبهشت در دادگاه ایالتی هامبورگ ثبت کرده‌اند، این تبعه دانمارکی به همکاری به عنوان مامور اطلاعات سپاه، فعالیت مخفیانه با هدف خرابکاری و تلاش برای مشارکت در قتل و آتش‌سوزی متهم شده است. طبق این کیفرخواست، همچنین یک تبعه افغانستان با نام تواب م. که آبان‌ماه ۱۴۰۴ در دانمارک بازداشت شده بود نیز به عنوان همد‌ست مورد ادعای او در این پرونده به تلاش برای مشارکت در قتل متهم شده است.

به گفته دادستان‌ها، علی اس. ارتباط نزدیکی با نیروی قدس سپاه داشت و در آغاز سال ۲۰۲۵ از او خواسته شده بود درباره یوزف شوستر، رییس شورای مرکزی یهودیان آلمان، و فولکر بک، رییس انجمن آلمانی-اسراییلی و نماینده پیشین برجسته پارلمان آلمان، و همچنین دو فروشنده یهودی مواد غذایی در برلین که نامشان فاش نشده، اطلاعات جمع‌آوری کند. دادستان‌ها در بیانیه‌ای اعلام کردند: «همه این اقدامات در راستای تدارک حملات ترور و آتش‌سوزی در آلمان انجام شده است.





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Espionage Iranian Military Central Council Of Jews In Germany Attempted Murder

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