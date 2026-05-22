Georgian-Iranian Alliance

This news article discusses the growing alliance between Georgia, a former U.S. ally, and Iran, and highlights the concern of U.S. officials regarding this development.

واشینگتن فری بیکن در گزارشی نوشت گرجستان که زمانی متحد آمریکا بود، در دوران حاکمیت حزب اقتدارگرای «رویای گرجستان» به دولتی وابسته به جمهوری اسلامی تبدیل شده و به سپاه پاسداران امکان داده است نیروهای اطلاعاتی گرجی جذب کند؛ نیروهایی که آزادانه در اروپا و حتی آمریکا تردد می‌کنند.

این رسانه مستقر در واشینگتن دی‌سی، در گزارشی از یک جلسه که پنج‌شنبه ۳۱ اردیبهشت در اندیشکده هادسن برگزار شد، به نقل از کارشناسان شرکت‌کننده در این جلسه نوشت که این رابطه از سال‌ها پیش با حمایت رهبری حزب رویای گرجستان به تدریج شکل گرفته بود، اما در جریان جنگ ایران به شکل نگران‌کننده‌ای تشدید شد





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