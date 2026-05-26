FraShare Index Rises 596 Points, Reaching 31,000 Units

The Iranian Stock Exchange (FraShare) index experienced a significant increase of 596 points, or 1.96%, on Tuesday, reaching the 31,000 unit level.

شاخص فرابورس با رشد 596 واحدی، روز گذشته معادل 1.96 درصد افزایش یافت و در مرز کانال 31 هزار واحدی قرار گرفت. نگاهی به معاملات بازارهای فرابورس ایرن نشان می‌دهد در معاملات دیروز(دو‌شنبه) حجم و ارزش معاملات سهام در بازارهای فرابورس رشد قابل توجهی را تجربه کرد.

به این ترتیب بیش از 10.4 میلیارد برگه سهم به ارزشی بالغ بر 4هزار و 100 میلیارد تومان در بازار امروز داد و ستد شد. حجم معاملات سهام نسبت به دیروز 150 درصد و ارزش معاملات حدود 100 درصد رشد را ثبت کردند. همچنین روز گذشته بازارهای فرابورس شاهد داد و ستد بیش از 22.5 میلیارد برگه دارایی مالی بودند که ارزش این مبادلات بالغ بر 433 هزارمیلیارد تومان بود و در 281 هزار نوبت معاملاتی به ثبت رسید.

نگاهی به ارزش معاملات به تفکیک ابزار نشان می‌دهد طی روزی که گذشت بیشتر از 10.4 میلیارد برگه سهم به ارزش بالغ بر4 هزار و 100 میلیارد تومان توسط سرمایه‌گذاران خرید و فروش شد. همچنین دیروز 8.5 میلیارد واحد صندوق‌های سرمایه‌گذاری قابل معامله به ارزش 16 هزار و 400 میلیارد تومان توسط سرمایه‌گذاران مورد داد و ستد قرار گرفت.

گفتنی است طی روزی که گذشت 33 میلیون اوراق مالی اسلامی نیز به ارزش 2 هزار و 800 میلیارد تومان دست به دست شدند. در بازار باز بانک مرکزی نیز داد و ستد 4.8 میلیارد ورقه به ارزش 410 هزار میلیارد تومان به ثبت رسید. در پایان بازار روز گذشته شاخص فرابورس(آیفکس) 596 واحد معادل 1.96 درصد مثبت شد و با ورود به سطح 30 هزار و 940 واحد، در مرز کانال 31 هزار واحدی قرار گرفت.

شاخص قیمت نیز 120 واحد و شاخص کل هم وزن 4626 واحد رشد را تجربه کردند. قیمت سکه و طلا امروز سه‌شنبه ۵ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ طلا ۱۸ عیار امروز چند؟ + جدولقیمت دلار؛ طلا و سکه ظهر امروز دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / بازار طلا دوباره داغ شدآخرین قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه؛ شبانگاه دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ قیمت دلار باز روند صعودی گرفتآخرین قیمت دلار امروز دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ دلار آزاد دوباره افزایشی ش





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Frashare Index Iranian Stock Exchange Stock Market Trading Trading Volume Trading Value Trading Assets Trading Transactions Trading Instruments Trading Volume Growth Trading Value Growth Trading Transactions Growth Trading Instruments Growth Trading Instruments Islamic Trading Instruments Bank Trading Instruments Securities Trading Instruments Bonds Trading Instruments Shares Trading Instruments Gold Trading Instruments Silver Trading Instruments Oil Trading Instruments Currency Trading Instruments Commodities Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments Futures Trading Instruments Options Trading Instruments Derivatives Trading Instruments Forex Trading Instruments

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

حمله به کنسولگری ایران در سوریه؛ شورای امنیت سازمان ملل جلسه اضطراری برگزار کردSmoke rises from destroyed Iranian consulate

Read more »

کام مرزنشینان مراوه‌تپه با افتتاح ۵۹۶ پروژه شیرین شدگنبدکاووس - ایرنا - فرماندار مراوه‌تپه با اشاره به بهره‌برداری از ۵۹۶ پروژه و طرح «عمرانی، تولیدی، خدماتی و اقتصادی و اشتغالزا» در این شهرستان مرزی به‌مناسبت بزرگداشت هفته دولت بیان کرد: اعتبار و سرمایه‌گذاری انجام شده برای این تعداد پروژه‌ در مجموع سه هزار و ۶۸۰ میلیارد ریال بوده است.

Read more »

هر دلار در سامانه نیما ۵۹۶،۴۷۸ ریال کشف قیمت شدبانک مرکزی اعلام کرد: با توجه به عرضه و تقاضاهای ثبت شده دلار در سامانه نیما، میانگین موزون نرخ معاملات انجام شده حدود ۵۹۶.۴۷۸ ریال کشف قیمت شد.

Read more »

Increase in Gold and Silver Prices in Iranian Stock MarketThe stock market witnessed the revival of declining prices in gold and silver after a week of decline. The price of each carat of eighteen-carat gold has reached around nineteen million and eighty-seven thousand tomans, and the price has increased by around six hundred thousand tomans. The price of each ounce of gold has increased to four thousand and seventy-five dollars. In addition, the price of each dirham has risen from 90,000 to 180,000 tomans.

Read more »

Market Capitalization of the Tehran Stock ExchangeThe Tehran Stock Exchange's market capitalization reached a new high of 3,816,341 units at 9:43 AM on Sunday, March 2, 2020. The market opened with a surge in demand, with most stock indices and the Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSE) in the green. The simultaneous growth of the TSE, the Tehran Stock Exchange Weighted Index (TSEWI), and the Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSEFC) indicates a more balanced and liquid market with increased demand. The TSE reached a new high of 3,816,341 units, while the TSEWI increased by 16,657 units to 985,000 units. The value of the Tehran Stock Exchange reached over 113 trillion tomans, with over 70,000 transactions recorded so far. The value of transactions exceeded 40 billion tomans, and the volume of transactions reached over 4.1 billion shares. The Tehran Stock Exchange Composite Index (TSEFC) increased by 373 units to 29,290 units. The value of the first and second exchanges of the Tehran Stock Exchange reached over 15.6 trillion tomans, and the value of the base market reached about 3.962 trillion tomans. In the Tehran Stock Exchange, over 62,000 transactions were recorded, and the value of transactions reached 40.332 billion tomans. The volume of transactions in the Tehran Stock Exchange reached 2.716 billion shares.

Read more »

ترامپ، مذاکرات واشنگتن و تهران را «سازنده» خواند و تهدید محاصره دریایی بنادر جنوبی ایران شدDonald Trump, the US President, described the negotiations between Tehran and Washington as «constructive» and emphasized there is no rush for reaching a deal. Trump tweeted on Sunday, March 3rd, that the negotiations are progressing in a constructive manner and that he notified his representatives not to rush the process as time is on his side. He also criticized former President Obama and referred to the Iran nuclear deal as 'one of the worst deals in the history of the United States.'

Read more »