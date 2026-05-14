France and Austria: Widespread and unprecedented strikes over pension reforms, affecting everything, with the Euro's value against the Dollar rising, and the situation in Iraq and Lebanon still top-of-mind

The text discusses the widespread and unprecedented strikes in France and Austria over pension reforms, the rising value of the Euro against the Dollar, and the current situation in Iraq and Lebanon.

روز گذشته در فرانسه و اتریش، اعتصاب وسیع و کم‌سابقه‌ای در اعتراض به اصلاحات اقتصادی در حقوق بازنشستگی انجام شد که همه چیز تعطیل شد.

دولت‌ها می‌گویند، چون عمر انسان‌ها طولانی‌تر شده است، پرداخت بازنشستگی بیش از پس‌اندازها می‌شود و می‌خواهند دوره‌ کاری را بیشتر کنند. از طرفی‌ گران‌شدن نرخ یورو در مقابل دلار هم مشکلاتی در صادرات کشورهای اروپایی به وجود آورده؛ در طول یک‌سال‌ونیم عمر یورو، حدود 30 درصد یورو گران شده است. در شروع کار هر یورو در مقابل 17/1 دلار بود و امروز یک دلار در مقابل 85/0 یورو است.

آقای امان‌پور از وزارت نفت آمد و گزارشی از برنامه ساخت داخل تجهیزات صنایع‌ نفت داد. آقای نوری، امام‌ جماعت سابق مسجد سلمان آمد. گفت، حوزه علمیه قم انتظار دارد که شما مثل سابق ایران را در این تنگنا یاری بدهید. اشعاری از سروده‌های آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی را آورده بود.

آقای علی جنتی، آمد. گزارشی از وضع حزب اعتدال و توسعه داد و از اختلافات جناح‌ها و آثار حضور آمریکا در منطقه ابراز نگرانی‌ کرد. عصر آقایان طه هاشمی، و فقیهی، سردبیر روزنامه انتخاب آمدند. گفتند، برنامه دارند که حزبی به عنوان راه سوم تأسیس‌ کنند و روزنامه اخبار امروز را منتشرکنند.

خواستند که با توجه به اینکه راه سوم، ملهم از افکار من است، حمایت‌شان کنم. استقبال خوب شیعیان لبنان از آقای خاتمی، مورد توجه محافل جهانی است و مسائل عراق هنوز در صدر است. روزانه تعدادی تلفات از ناحیه انفجار بمب‌های خوشه‌ای رخ می‌ده و گورهای دسته‌جمعی‌ کشف می‌شود؛ منجمله در اطراف بابل 15 هزار جسد کشف شده که عمدتاً مربوط به شهدای انتفاضه سال 1991 است که با چراغ سبز آمریکا انجام شد.

امروز چند انفجار در بغداد رخ داد. در چچن باز هم انفجار عظیمی بیش از 30 کشته و 100 مجروح گرفت و با هدف حاکم چچن بوده. در فلسطین، تجاوز و کشتار اسرائیلی‌ها ادامه دارد؛ گاهی هم انتقام فلسطینی‌ها. در گزارش ویژه خبرگزاری آمده است، هنگام بازدید آقای هاشمی‌شاهرودی، از جشنواره مطبوعات، عده‌ای علیه ایشان شعار دادند؛ منجمله «هاشمی عراقی، استعفاء استعفاء» یا «شاهرودی، مطبوعات رو رها کن»، ولی دو جریان صلاح ندیدند به این مسئله در رسانه‌ها دامن بزنند.

در جلسه امشب شورای امنیت سازمان ملل، مسئله حدود دخالت سازمان ملل و نیروهای اشغالگر از مهم‌ترین مسائل مباحث قطع‌نامه پیشنهادی‌آمریکا و انگلیس است. قیمت طلا ۱۸ عیار امروز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/کاهش قیمت طلاقیمت سکه و طلا امروز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ / قیمت نیم سکه امروز چند؟ + جدولقیمت دلار، طلا و سکه امروز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ / کاهش قیمت‌ها در بازار طلا ادامه یافتقیمت نقره امروز چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ / قیمت شمش نقره چقدر شد





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France Austria Strikes Pension Reforms Euro Dollar Iraq Lebanon

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