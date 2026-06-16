First edition of Gothic novel with original cover goes on auction

The first edition of a Gothic novel with an original cover is set to go on auction for the first time in over a century. The rare first edition of Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights' is set to be auctioned at Christie's. The book, which was published in 1847, was owned by a private collector for over 170 years and has remained in the same collection since then. It will be sold along with a copy of Bronte's 'Angels in the Outfield' and is expected to fetch between £400,000 and £600,000 (approximately €462,000 and €925,000). Mark Walten, a book and manuscript expert at Christie's, said, 'Most surviving copies of the first edition have been rebound and are now very rare. The copies with the original cloth covers are particularly scarce.' He added, 'The publisher rushed the publication of 'Wuthering Heights' after the success of 'Jane Eyre' by Charlotte Bronte, and as a result, the first edition contains numerous spelling errors, including the word 'heights' being misspelled as 'height's'.

این نخستین نسخه از رمان گوتیک با جلد پارچه‌ای اصلی ناشر است که از سال ۱۹۰۸ تاکنون به حراج گذاشته می‌شود. یک نسخه کمیاب از چاپ اول شاهکار گوتیک امیلی برونته، «بلندیهای بادگیر»، قرار است برای نخستین بار در بیش از یک قرن گذشته در یک حراجی عرضه شود.

خانه حراج کریستیز اعلام کرد این نخستین نسخه رمان با جلد پارچه‌ای اصلی ناشر است که از سال ۱۹۰۸ تاکنون به مزایده گذاشته می‌شود. از چاپ اول تنها حدود ۲۵۰ نسخه منتشر شد و این نسخه اندکی پس از انتشار در سال ۱۸۴۷ وارد یک کتابخانه خصوصی شده و از آن زمان در همان مجموعه باقی مانده است.

این کتاب همراه با نسخه‌ای از رمان «اگنس گری» نوشته خواهرش آن برونته فروخته می‌شود و پیش‌بینی شده است که بین ۴۰۰ تا ۶۰۰ هزار پوند (۴۶۲ تا ۹۲۵ هزار یورو) خریدار پیدا کند. مارک ویلتشر، کارشناس کتاب و نسخه‌های خطی در کریستیز، گفت: «تقریباً همه نسخه‌های باقی‌مانده بعدها برای مجموعه‌داران یا کتابخانه‌ها دوباره صحافی شده‌اند و به همین دلیل نمونه‌های دارای جلد پارچه‌ای اولیه اکنون بسیار نایاب است.

»به گفته ویلتشر، ناشر پس از موفقیت «جین ایر» اثر شارلوت برونته، انتشار «بلندیهای بادگیر» را با شتاب به بازار رساند و به همین دلیل چاپ اول به غلطهای فراوان حروفچینی مشهور است، از جمله اینکه گاهی خود واژه «heights» هم اشتباه نوشته شده است. یک نسخه چاپ اول «بلندیهای بادگیر» امیلی برونته که برای فروش در خانه حراج کریستیز به نمایش گذاشته شده اس





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Gothic Novel Emily Bronte Wuthering Heights First Edition Original Cover Auction Literature Book Rare Spelling Errors Publishing Rush Charlotte Bronte Jane Eyre Wuthering Heights Emily Bronte Wuthering Heights First Edition Original Cover Auction Literature Book Rare Spelling Errors Publishing Rush Charlotte Bronte Jane Eyre

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