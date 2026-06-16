First Iran-World Cup Match in Los Angeles Split by Protests and Support

The first match of Iran's national team in the 2026 World Cup, held in Los Angeles, was met with protests and support from rival fans. Some protesters waved pre-revolutionary Iranian flags, chanted for political change in Tehran, while fans of the national team entered the stadium wearing Iranian national team jerseys and national colors before the match against New Zealand. The match took place in a region with the largest Iranian diaspora outside of Iran, highlighting the long-standing divisions among Iranian immigrants.

اولین دیدار ایران در جام جهانی در بیرون از ورزشگاه نزدیک لس‌آنجلس همزمان شاهد حضور هواداران و معترضان بود و شکاف در جامعه ایرانی-آمریکایی را نشان داد.

نخستین دیدار تیم ملی ایران در جام جهانی ۲۰۲۶ روز دوشنبه در بیرون ورزشگاهی نزدیک لس‌آنجلس با تجمعات اعتراضی و نمایش‌های رقیب حمایت از تیم همراه بود. دهها معترض پرچم‌های ایران پیش از انقلاب را به اهتزاز درآوردند، شعار دادند و خواستار تغییر سیاسی در تهران شدند؛ در همین حال، هواداران فوتبال با پیراهن تیم ملی ایران و لباس‌هایی به رنگ‌های ملی پیش از آغاز دیدار برابر نیوزیلند وارد ورزشگاه شدند.

برخی معترضان می‌گفتند تیم ملی فوتبال ایران به حاکمیت کشور گره خورده است، اما بسیاری از هواداران تاکید داشتند که تمرکزشان بر حمایت از بازیکنان است نه سیاست. جنوب کالیفرنیا میزبان بزرگترین جامعه ایرانیان خارج از کشور است و این مسابقه شکاف‌های دیرینه در میان ایرانیان مهاجر را پررنگ‌تر کرد.

این تجمع تنها چند ساعت پس از آن برگزار شد که یک قاضی، ممنوعیت فیفا برای ورود پرچم شیر و خورشیدِ پیش از انقلاب به ورزشگاه‌های جام جهانی را تایید کرد. با وجود این رای، شماری از این پرچم‌ها همچنان در میان تماشاگران حاضر در ورزشگاه دیده می‌شد





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Iranian Diaspora World Cup 2026 Los Angeles Protest Support Pre-Revolutionary Iranian Flags Political Change In Tehran National Team Jerseys National Colors

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