Ex-US Official: Iran Never Threatened Security, Always Kept Its Commitments

Former US security advisor to Barack Obama, Susan Rice, has stated that Iran never posed a threat to security and always kept its commitments under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or the Iran Nuclear Deal.

مشاور امنیت ملی دولت باراک اوباما ضمن دفاع از توافق هسته‌ای برجام، عملکرد ایران در آن دوره را کاملاً قانونی و بدون تخلف ارزیابی و تاکید کرد، اما بعد از خروج یک‌جانبه واشنگتن از این توافق و به ویژه بعد از جنگ تحمیلی علیه ایران وضعیت کاملا برای ایالات متحده بدتر شد.

سوزان رایس، مشاور امنیت ملی دولت باراک اوباما در دوره امضای توافق برجام، در گفت‌وگویی تفصیلی به تشریح چرایی امضای این توافق و خروج آمریکا از آن پرداخته و تاکید کرد: برجام توافقی عالی و کاملا قابل اجرا بوده و ایران در زمان اجرای آن کاملا به تعهدات خود پایبند مانده بود. رایس که در دولت اوباما همچنین به عنوان سفیر آمریکا در سازمان ملل نیز خدمت کرده با اشاره به تهدیدات ادعایی علیه رژیم صهیونیستی گفت: ‘نحوه‌ای که تهدید مستقیم برای اسرائیل، متحدان ما در منطقه، اروپا و جامعه بین‌المللی ایجاد می‌شود، این است که ایران بتواند سلاح هسته‌ای به دست بیاورد.

به همین دلیل از سال ۲۰۱۳ بدون استفاده از زور و فقط با فشار اقتصادی و تحریم‌ها، ایران را پای میز مذاکره آوردیم. ’ وی مدعی شد: ‘بعد از ۲ سال مذاکره به توافق هسته‌ای (برجام) رسیدیم که جلوی ساخت بمب را گرفت؛ توافقی مبتنی بر بازرسی‌های دقیق، خارج کردن ۹۷ تا ۹۸ درصد مواد شکافت‌پذیر از کشور، تعطیلی رآکتور پلوتونیوم و غیرممکن شدن نصب سانتریفیوژهای پیشرفته.

’ این مقام سابق کاخ سفید با تأکید بر پایبندی ایران به برجام اعتراف کرد: ‘می‌دانید ایران تقلب نکرد. ما این را می‌دانستیم؛ اولاً جامعه اطلاعاتی آمریکا و حتی اسرائیل تأیید کرد که تا سال ۲۰۱۸، زمانی که ترامپ از توافق خارج شد، ایران تخلفی نکرده بود. ثانیاً، آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی بازرسی‌های ۲۴ ساعته و بسیار دقیقی در همه تأسیسات هسته‌ای ایران داشت. وقتی آمریکا از توافق خارج شد، بنابراین توافق کاملاً در حال اجرا بود.

’ رایس در بخش دیگری از سخنان خود در پاسخ به این سوال که ‘اگر بنیامین نتانیاهو (نخست وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی) واقعاً فکر می‌کرد ایران تخلف نمی‌کند، چرا اینقدر اصرار داشت که از توافق خارج شویم؟ ’ جواب داد: ‘این سؤال درستی است. در ذهن اسرائیلی‌ها، مساله فقط هسته‌ای نبود. ولی ما مکانیزمی اجرا شده داشتیم که او ترامپ را متقاعد کرد که از توافق خارج شود.

’ وی با بیان اینکه خروج از برجام نتیجه معکوس داشته است، اذعان کرد: ‘الان ایران به اندازه کافی اورانیوم غنی‌شده برای ۱۰ بمب دارد، برنامه موشکی پیشرفته‌ای دارد و تنگه هرمز را کنترل می‌کند. ما چه کردیم؟ جنگ راه انداختیم. نه برنامه هسته‌ای حل شد، نه برنامه موشکی مهار شد، نه مشکل نیروهای نیابتی.

ما همه چیز را بدتر کردیم. ’ به گزارش ایسنا، اظهارات سوزان رایس در حالی منتشر می‌شود که تیم‌های تبلیغاتی رژیم صهیونیستی و دولت‌ جنگ‌طلب ترامپ و حامیان غربی و منطقه‌ای اش، همواره خروج از برجام و اعمال فشار حداکثری علیه ایران را سیاستی موفق جلوه می‌دادند.

آنها بدون اشاره به نقض برجام از سوی اروپایی‌ها و خروج یک جانبه آمریکا از آن، در برابر کاهش تعهدات هسته‌ای و نظارتی، ایران را متهم به نقض تعهدات کرده و برای ایران تنبیه و تهدید در نظر می‌گرفتند تا جایی که حتی اسنپ بک را درباره قطعنامه‌های شورای امنیت اجرا کردند. حالا یکی از مقامات سابق ارشد آمریکا رسماً به شکست این رویکرد اعتراف کرده و هم‌چنین نقش نتانیاهو در تحمیل جنگ به آمریکا را افشا کرده است.

اظهارات رایس نشان می‌دهد که ایران هیچ وقت تهدید فوری و امنیتی برای هیچ کشور و بخشی از جامعه جهانی نبوده است و همواره بر تعهدات و تکالیف خود تاکید داشته است. در عین حال ایران هیچ وقت تحت سیاست چماق و هویج قرار نگرفت و زیر بار زور و فشار سیاسی و تحریمی نرفت و در برابر تهدید به جنگ و خود جنگ با وجود خسارات فراوان نیز سر خم نکرد





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