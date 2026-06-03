Execution of Political Prisoner in Iran

The news text reports on the execution of a political prisoner, Fathollah Aroubi, who was arrested during the Iranian Revolution. The report mentions that he was sentenced to death for the murder of a police officer named Mahmoudjoad Bakhshian in the city of Hamadan. The news text also mentions the government's crackdown on protesters and the execution of other political prisoners.

خبرگزاری میزان، وابسته به قوه قضاییه جمهوری اسلامی، گزارش داد حکم اعدام فتح‌الله آوری، از معترضان بازداشت‌شده در جریان انقلاب ملی ایرانیان، به اجرا درآمده است.

این رسانه حکومتی چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد نوشت این زندانی سیاسی به اتهام ‘قتل عمد’ یک مامور فرماندهی انتظامی با درجه سرگردی به نام محمودجواد بخشیان در شهر همدان به اعدام محکوم شده بود. خبرگزاری قوه قضاییه با تکرار روایت مقام‌ها و رسانه‌های جمهوری اسلامی در ماه‌های گذشته، بار دیگر معترضان را ‘اغتشاشگر’ و ‘اوباش’ خواند و افزود تعدادی از آن‌ها در جریان اعتراضات ۱۸ دی، به سمت ماموران انتظامی در همدان حمله‌ور شدند.

بر اساس این گزارش، ماموران حکومت ‘بدون سلاح’ و با هدف ‘حفظ امنیت مردم’ در محل حضور داشتند و در جریان ‘کودتای صهیونیستی’, هدف حمله ‘اغتشاشگران’ قرار گرفتند. میزان نوشت بخشیان در جریان این درگیری‌ها بر اثر اصابت ضربات چاقو مجروح شد و پس از انتقال به بیمارستان، به‌دلیل شدت جراحات جان خود را از دست داد.

خبرگزاری قوه قضاییه در گزارش خود، هیچ اشاره‌ای به‌ زمان بازداشت آوری، روند رسیدگی قضایی، تاریخ صدور حکم اعدام و همچنین زمان اجرای آن نکرده است. حکومت ایران در ماه‌های گذشته موج سرکوب شهروندان را تشدید کرده و ده‌ها زندانی سیاسی را با اتهاماتی از جمله پیش‌تر در ۱۱ خرداد، جمهوری اسلامی مهرداد محمدی‌نیا و اشکان مالکی، از معترضان دی‌ماه، را به اتهام ‘آتش زدن’ یک مسجد در تهرانخبرگزاری قوه قضاییه در ادامه، او را ‘متهم اصلی’ قتل سرگرد فرماندهی انتظامی معرفی کرد و گزارش داد در بازرسی از محل اقامت او، ‘آلت قتاله (چاقو)، هودی مشکی آغشته به خون و همان کتانی سفیدرنگی که در تصاویر دوربین‌های مداربسته محل حادثه مشاهده شده بود’, به دست آمد.

میزان در گزارش خود هیچ مستنداتی در خصوص اتهامات منتسب به این زندانی سیاسی ارائه نکرد و تنها نوشت او پس از دستگیری، اتهامات را ‘به‌صراحت و با ذکر جزییات پذیرفت’





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Iran Revolution Execution Political Prisoner Police Officer Hamadan Crackdown Protesters

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