Esfandiar Sepahanpour extols achievements of the fourteenth government in the field of welfare for teachers in a meeting of the eighth education board

Esfandiar Sepahanpour mentioned that teachers received 100% of their retirement benefits for the financial year in which they retired. There were no problems in the payment of current salaries. For the first time, no overdue obligations in relation to teachers' pensions were paid this year. The only overdue obligations related to the 1400 rltebization pay. It is expected that this amount will be settled in a short time.

اسفندیار صادقی روز دوشنبه در نشست شورای آموزش و پرورش هشترود، دستاوردهای دولت چهاردهم در حوزه رفاهی فرهنگیان را بی نظیر خواند و افزود: - امسال بازنشستگان آموزش و پرورش ۱۰۰ درصد پاداش پایان خدمت خود را در همان سال بازنشستگی دریافت کردند.

- در پرداخت حقوق جاری هیچ‌ گونه مشکلی وجود ندارد. - برای نخستین بار هیچ بدهی معوقه‌ای امسال به فرهنگیان وجود ندارد. - تنها معوقات مربوط به رتبه‌بندی سال ۱۴۰۰ است که امید می رود در مدت کوتاهی پرداخت شود. وی رویکرد دولت به آموزش و پرورش را حمایتی عنوان و اظهار کرد: - پس از پیروزی انقلاب اسلامی، نخستین بار است که عالی‌ترین مقام اجرایی کشور تا این حد به آموزش و پرورش توجه ویژه‌ای دارد.

- برگزاری بیش از ۶۰ جلسه تخصصی توسط ایشان با محوریت آموزش و پرورش، گواه روشن این مدعاست. به تشریح وضعیت برگزاری کلاس‌ها و امتحانات پرداخت و گفت: - دشمن نشان داده است که به هیچ‌ کس رحم نمی‌کند. - بنابراین در این شرایط، حفظ جان و سلامت جسمانی دانش‌آموزان و همکاران اولویت مطلق ما است. - آموزش‌ها همچنان به‌ صورت مجازی تداوم خواهد یافت.

وی در خصوص دانش‌آموزانی که به شبکه «شاد» دسترسی ندارند، گفت: - برای این عده دو راهکار جایگزین در نظر گرفته شده است; - نخست تهیه و توزیع حضوری درسنامه‌های آموزشی - استفاده از کلاس‌های تلویزیونی شبکه آموزش. وی با اشاره به تأثیر مستقیم و ۶۰ درصدی سوابق تحصیلی در آزمون سراسری که ارزش کلاس و مدرسه را ارتقا داده است، یادآور شد: - امتحانات پایه‌های یازدهم و دوازدهم به‌ شکل نهایی، پایه‌های هفتم تا دهم به شکل داخلی-ستانی و مقطع ابتدایی نیز به شکل توصیفی و در صورت عادی شدن شرایط کشور، امتحانات نهایی با رعایت کامل پروتکل‌ها برگزار خواهد شد.

مدیرکل آموزش و پرورش استان آذربایجان شرقی نیز «نهضت توسعه عدالت در فضاهای آموزشی و پرورشی» در شهرستان هشترود را بسیار پویا توصیف کرد و افزود: - تعداد چهار طرح آموزشی تا مهر ماه سال جاری در این منطقه آماده افتتاح می شود - تکمیل «مدرسه فرهنگیان» نیز در دستور کار قرار گرفته است. - پوشش تحصیلی دوره ابتدایی و جلوگیری از بازماندگی از تحصیل در این شهرستان به رقم حدود ۱۰۰ درصد رسیده است.

وی ادامه داد: - وجود ۱۲۵ مدرسه چندپایه در این شهرستان، فقط به دلیل پراکندگی روستاها و آمار پایین دانش‌آموزان در آن مناطق است و به هیچ وجه ناشی از کمبود معلم نیست. - با افتخار اعلام می‌کنیم که امسال حتی یک کلاس درس در شهرستان بدون معلم نمانده است. - در حد توان تجهیزات و امکانات مناسبی برای شهرستان در نظر گرفته‌ایم.

فرماندار شهرستان هشترود هم دستگاه تعلیم و تربیت را حیاتی‌ترین بخش حاکمیت توصیف کرد و گفت: - آموزش و پرورش ستون کشور است و اگر این ستون مستحکم باشد، تمام ارکان جامعه پایدار خواهد ماند. ابراهیم حسنی خواستار برچیده شدن مدارس سنگی و کانکسی در هشترود و نظرکهریزی شد و ایجاد هنرستان کشاورزی با توجه به کشاورزی بودن منطقه در این شهرستان را ضروری دانست. iو ادامه داد: - تعداد ۱۲ مدرسه در حال احداث در هشترود وجود دارد که ۴ مدرسه توسط بنیاد علوی ۷۰ درصد پیشرفت فیزیکی دارد و ۲ مدرسه بالای ۹۰ درصد پیشرفت توسط نوسازی و تجهیز مدارس در حال احداث می باشد و مابقی به علت نبود اعتبارات نیمه تمام رها شده است.

مدیرکل آموزش و پرورش آذربایجان شرقی با حضور در منزل شهیدان سیدعلی مدنی و شهیدان تراب و دانش آموز شهید مهدی فرجی از خانواده این شهدا تجلیل کرد. صادقی همچنین از ۲ دانش آموز دختر هشترودی به نام های حدیث دین‌محمدی در کلاس چهارم و نهال دین‌محمدی در کلاس دوم که هزینه ترقه های خود را به یاد شهدای دانش آموزان میناب و رهبر شهید صرف کرده بودند، تجلیل کرد





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