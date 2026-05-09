Emmanuel Macron, French President, Begins African Tour with Visit to Alexandria

French President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-country African tour that includes Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopia. He will visit the University of Frankfurt in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and sign agreements with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The visit is also expected to include discussions on the current crisis in the Middle East. Macron will then travel to Kenya to meet with President William Ruto. The trip also includes a high-level African French summit, which will be chaired by Macron and Ruto. The summit is expected to bring together leaders from African countries for the first time since Macron's presidency began in 2017.

امانوئل ماکرون، رئیس‌جمهور فرانسه، امروز (شنبه) به اسکندریه می‌رود تا سفر آفریقایی خود را که شامل سه کشور مصر، کنیا و اتیوپی است آغاز کند.

او در این سفر، دانشگاه فرانکوفون را در شهر برج العرب در استان اسکندریه افتتاح می‌کند، توافق‌نامه‌هایی را امضا خواهد کرد و دیدارهای عالی‌رتبه برگزار می‌نماید. بر اساس اعلام کاخ الیزه، قرار است ماکرون با عبدالفتاح السیسی، رئیس‌جمهور مصر دیدار کند تا تقویت روابط دوجانبه میان فرانسه و مصر را بررسی کند؛ همچنین بحران جاری در خاورمیانه نیز مورد گفت‌وگو قرار خواهد گرفت.

قرار است ماکرون در روز بعد به کنیا برود تا با ویلیام روتو، رئیس‌جمهور آن کشور دیدار کند. در دستورکار این سفر، امضای توافق‌نامه‌های دوجانبه از جمله توافق‌هایی میان شرکت‌های دو کشور پیش‌بینی شده است.

ماکرون و روتو همچنین در روزهای دوشنبه و سه‌شنبه ریاست نشست آفریقایی فرانسوی با عنوان «آفریقا رو به جلو» را بر عهده خواهند داشت و این نخستین باری است که رهبران کشورهای آفریقایی از زمان آغاز ریاست‌جمهوری ماکرون در سال ۲۰۱۷ در چنین سطحی حضور می‌یابند. رئیس‌جمهور فرانسه سفر خود را روز چهارشنبه در آدیس‌آبابا با دیدار با آبی احمد، نخست‌وزیر اتیوپی به پایان می‌رساند. در پایتخت اتیوپی، ماکرون در مقر اتحادیه آفریقا حضور خواهد یافت.

بر اساس اعلام الیزه، قرار است در این چارچوب، جلسه‌ای برگزار شود که بر تقویت پاسخ‌های مشترک به موضوعات صلح و امنیت تمرکز دارد





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Emmanuel Macron French President African Tour Egypt Kenya Ethiopia University Of Frankfurt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi William Ruto African French Summit Middle East Crisis

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