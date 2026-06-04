Dangerous waters: Cargo ships trapped in the Gulf of Oman due to the Iran-Israel conflict

The Gulf of Oman, a strategic waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, has been closed to commercial traffic since the beginning of the Iran-Israel conflict in February. This has trapped over 20,000 sailors and cargo ships in the region, causing severe disruptions to global trade and supply chains.

گاهی دریا آن‌قدر آرام است که کاپیتان حسن خان فراموش می‌کند کشتی‌اش سه ماه است در میانه یک منطقه جنگی گرفتار شده است. این دریانورد پاکستانی که نمی‌خواهد نام واقعی‌اش فاش شود، می‌گوید: «واقعا عجیب است که همه‌چیز از بیرون عادی به نظر می‌رسد، اما درون کشتی خبری از آرامش نیست.

» ظاهر همه‌چیز ممکن است عادی به نظر برسد، اما در واقعیت به‌هیچ‌وجه این‌طور نیست. خان و ۲۰ هزار دریانورد دیگر از اواخر فوریه، به دلیل جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل با ایران، در تنگه هرمز یا اطراف آن گرفتار شده‌اند. این آبراه که زمانی یکی از پرترددترین مسیرهای دریایی جهان بود و یک‌پنجم نفت و گاز جهان از آن عبور می‌کرد، اکنون با پرواز موشک‌ها بر فراز آسمانش و مین‌گذاری در زیر امواجش، عملا از حرکت باز ایستاده است.

با وجود این، خدمه کشتی خان تلاش کرده‌اند برنامه معمول کاری خود را حفظ کنند؛ هرچند تقریبا هیچ‌کس تمایلی ندارد از مرخصی‌های کوتاه و نادری که برای رفتن به ساحل داده می‌شود استفاده کند. شوخی‌ها و گفت‌وگوهای شاد جای خود را به سکوتی آمیخته با اضطراب داده که فقط با صدای زنگ تلفن‌ها شکسته می‌شود. افراد در خواب هم با کوچک‌ترین صدایی از جا می‌پرند. خان می‌گوید: «اضطراب دست از سرمان برنمی‌دارد.

همه دیگر کاملا خسته شده‌اند؛ هم از نظر جسمی و هم از نظر روحی. »حتی اگر خطر موشک‌ها و مین‌ها را هم نادیده بگیریم، حدود ۱۶۰۰ کشتی که به گفته سازمان بین‌المللی دریانوردی در سمت نادرست تنگه هرمز گرفتار شده‌اند، امکان خروج ندارند. چند روز پس از آغاز جنگ، ایران این گذرگاه باریک آبی را که تنها راه خروج از خلیج فارس است بست و اعلام کرد هیچ‌یک از کشتی‌ها بدون مجوز تهران اجازه عبور نخواهد داشت





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Iran-Israel Conflict Gulf Of Oman Cargo Ships Sailors Disruptions To Global Trade

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