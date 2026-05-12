Donald Trump Accuses Iran of Treason and Threatens Nuclear Strike

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of treason and threatened a nuclear strike, citing the country's military capabilities and economic situation. He also thanked Pakistani officials for their role in mediating talks with Iran.

رئیس جمهوری ایالات متحده با انتقاد شدید از انتشار اخبار دروغین در برخی از رسانه‌ها و مطرح کردن ادعاهای "وضعیت خوب" رژیم ایران از لحاظ نظامی در مقابل ارتش آمریکا، آن‌ را "عملا خیانت" به کشور دانست.

دونالد ترامپ، رئیس جمهوری آمریکا، شامگاه سه‌شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت با انتشار پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی تروت‌سوشال نوشت: "وقتی رسانه‌های خبری دروغ‌پرداز می‌گویند: ایران که دشمن است از نظر نظامی در برابر ما عملکرد خوبی داشته، این عملاً خیانت است؛ چون چنین ادعایی کاملاً دروغ و حتی مضحک است.

" او اضافه کرد: "آن‌ها در حال کمک و هم‌دستی با دشمن هستند. تنها کاری که می‌کنند این است که به ایران امیدی واهی می‌دهند در حالی که اصلاً نباید چنین امیدی وجود داشته باشد. این‌ها بزدل‌های آمریکایی هستند که علیه کشور ما جبهه می‌گیرند.

" پرزیدنت ترامپ در این پیام همچنین یادآور شد: " ایران ۱۵۹ کشتی در نیروی دریایی خود داشت؛ تک‌تک آن کشتی‌ها اکنون در کف دریا آرمیده‌اند. آن‌ها دیگر نیروی دریایی ندارند، نیروی هوایی‌شان از بین رفته است، تمام فناوری‌شان نابود شده است، رهبران‌شان دیگر وجود ندارند و کشورشان در یک فاجعه اقتصادی به سر می‌برد.

" رئیس جمهوری آمریکا در پایان این مطلب تاکید کرد: "فقط بازنده‌ها، ناسپاس‌ها، و احمق‌ها علیه آمریکا موضع می‌گیرند. " پرزیدنت ترامپ که برای انجام دیداری سه روزه سوار بر هواپیمای "ایرفورس وان" عازم پکن است، پیش از سوار شدن به هواپیما به خبرنگاران گفت که جمهوری اسلامی "به هیچ عنوان" به سلاح هسته‌ای دست نخواهد یافت.

او تصریح کرد که رژیم ایران یا "کار درست را انجام می‌دهد" و توافق می‌کند و یا "ما کار را تمام می‌کنیم" و نابود خواهند شد. پرزیدنت ترامپ بار دیگر تاکید کرد: "مهمترین مسئله برای من این است که ایران به سلاح هسته‌ای دست پیدا نکند. طبق نظرسنجی‌ها، ۸۵ درصد آمریکایی هم درک کرده‌اند که تهران نباید سلاح هسته‌ای داشته باشد. اگر داشته باشد چون دیوانه هستند کل جهان را نابود می‌کنند.

" او با تکرار گزینه‌های محدود پیش روی رژیم ایران یعنی "توافق با آمریکا" یا "نابودی"، از میانجی‌گری پاکستانی‌ها در زمینه گفت‌وگو‌ها با جمهوری اسلامی هم تشکر و از مقامات آن کشور قدردانی کرد





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Treason Nuclear Strike Military Capabilities Economic Situation Pakistani Officials

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