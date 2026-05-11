Donald Trump Will Visit China on Invitiation of Xi Jinping, First Trip After 8.5 Years, Focused on Economic, Technological and Geopolitical Issues

The first trip by an American president to China in 8.5 years, initiated by Xi Jinping, is expected to focus on economic, technological and geopolitical dynamics amidst intense tensions and trade disputes between the two nations. The announcement comes against the backdrop of an Iranian-Israeli crisis that has emerged as a new focal point of discussion.

وزارت امور خارجه چین اعلام کرد دونالد ترامپ به دعوت شی جین‌پینگ روزهای 13 تا 15 مه به پکن سفر خواهد کرد. این نخستین سفر ترامپ به چین پس از حدود 8 سال و نیم است.

آخرین سفر یک رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا به چین در سال 2017 و در دوره نخست ریاست‌جمهوری ترامپ انجام شده بود. این سفر در شرایطی انجام می‌شود که تنش‌ها و اختلافات میان آمریکا و چین در حوزه‌های تجاری، فناوری و ژئوپلیتیکی ادامه دارد و همزمان بحران ناشی از درگیری‌های ایران و اسرائیل نیز به یکی از محورهای مهم گفت‌وگوها تبدیل شده است.

بر اساس گزارش‌ها، دو طرف در این دیدار علاوه بر مسائل اقتصادی و تجاری، درباره موضوع تایوان و فروش گسترده تسلیحات آمریکا به این جزیره نیز گفت‌وگو خواهند کرد





aa_persian / 🏆 11. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump China Xi Jinping Peking Tianjin Panmunjom Tianjin Summit Eurasia Economic Union Asia-Europe Meeting Zhuhai East Asia Summit

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