Donald Trump receives Iran's response to the US proposal and deems it unacceptable | Ongoing discussions between Iran and the US, Saudi royals, and Israeli-American relations

Donald Trump received the response of 'Iranian representatives' but deems it unacceptable. The response includes the deal to transfer enriched uranium from Iran if the negotiations between Iran and the US succeed. Various parties, such as the Saudi royal family, Israeli prime minister, and Chinese-American relations are also mentioned. Meanwhile, there is a discussion on the Israeli attack on Lebanon and the stabilization of talks between Iran and the US. Trump's opinion and the difference between his past administrations in dealing with Iran are also discussed.

Donald Trump received the response of 'Iranian representatives' and deems it unacceptable. Although no talk about the dismantling of nuclear facilities in Iran exists, the facilities will be under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A successful negotiation between Iran and the US will lead to transferring the enriched uranium from Iran to a country, not the US. The passage also discusses the position of the Saudi royal family, the Israeli prime minister's conversation with the US president, the Israeli attack on Lebanon, Chinese-American relations, and the Iran-Russia relationship. The response of Iran suggests that the US president might be bluffing about military options for Iran





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Diplomacy Between Iran And The US Response Of Iranian Representatives Iran's Offer To The US Israel And Lebanon Disputes China-US Relations Donald Trump's View

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