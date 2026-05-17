Donald Trump's Taiwan Warning, Taiwan's Reaction to the US President's Statement

Following Donald Trump's warning to Taiwan not to declare independence from China, the Taiwanese government issued a statement reaffirming the country's democratic nature and sovereignty. The US president's statement raised questions about the country's defense posture towards China, but Taiwan's response highlighted its commitment to peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, the Chinese government's stance on the issue remains unchanged, with President Xi Jinping reiterating the importance of Taiwan in bilateral US-China relations.

وزارت خارجه تایوان در بیانیه‌ای که پس از اظهارات ترامپ منتشر شد، اعلام کرد: "پکن هیچ حقی برای ادعای حاکمیت یا صلاحیت قضائی بر تایوان ندارد".

هشدار دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهوری آمریکا، به تایوان درباره خودداری از اعلام رسمی استقلال از چین با واکنش وزارت خارجه این جزیره روبه‌رو شد؛ نهادی که بار دیگر تأیید کرد تایوان "کشوری دموکراتیک و دارای حاکمیت" است. ترامپ در جریان سفر رسمی خود به پکن گفت اگرچه سیاستش در قبال تایوان تغییری نکرده، اما با ایده اعلام استقلال این جزیره از چین مخالف است و به نظر می‌رسد این پرسش را مطرح کرد که چرا آمریکا باید در صورت تهاجم، کمک نظامی اعزام کند.

ترامپ به فاکس‌نیوز گفت: "من دنبال این نیستم که کسی اعلام استقلال کند و بعد، همان‌طور که می‌دانید، ما مجبور باشیم ۹۵۰۰ مایل راه برویم تا وارد جنگ شویم. من چنین چیزی را نمی‌خواهم. می‌خواهم چین آرام بگیرد. اگر وضعیت به همین شکل باقی بماند، فکر می‌کنم چین هم با آن مشکلی نخواهد داشت".

با این حال، او تأکید کرد "هیچ تغییری" در سیاست آمریکا نسبت به تایوان ایجاد نشده است ایالات متحده فقط دولت پکن را به رسمیت می‌شناسد و از استقلال رسمی تایوان حمایت نمی‌کند، اما تاکنون نیز صراحتا مخالفت خود با استقلال این جزیره را اعلام نکرده بود. طبق قوانین آمریکا، واشینگتن موظف است برای دفاع از تایوان سلاح در اختیار این جزیره قرار دهد، اما درباره اینکه آیا نیروهای آمریکایی در صورت حمله چین به کمک تایوان خواهند رفت یا نه، همواره ابهام وجود داشته است.

شی جین ‌پینگ در آغاز نشست با ترامپ هشدار داده بود هرگونه اشتباه در موضوع ثابت تایوان می‌تواند به «درگیری» منجر شود. وزارت خارجه تایوان در واکنش به اظهارات ترامپ ضمن قدردانی از حمایت او از تلاش‌ها برای صلح در منطقه، بار دیگر تأیید کرد تایوان "کشوری دموکراتیک و دارای حاکمیت" است.

در این بیانیه همچنین تأکید شده است: "پکن هیچ حقی برای ادعای صلاحیت بر تایوان ندارد" و افزوده شده دولت تایوان "به تعمیق همکاری با ایالات متحده ادامه خواهد داد، از موضع قدرت صلح را حفظ خواهد کرد و اطمینان خواهد داد امنیت و ثبات تنگه تایوان تهدیدی یا تضعیف نشود. سخنگوی شی جین‌پینگ، رئیس‌جمهوری چین، اوایل هفته جاری گفت: "تایوان مهم‌ترین موضوع در روابط چین و آمریکا و کلید تعاملات آینده دو کشور است".

چین تایوان را که دولت دموکراتیک و منتخب خود را دارد، استانی جداشده می‌داند که باید دوباره زیر کنترل سرزمین اصلی قرار گیرد و شی نیز احتمال توسل به زور را منتفی ندانسته است





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