Donald Trump faces dilemma in Iran-Saudi feud, option to change focus on Cuba discussed

US President Donald Trump continues to navigate the complex relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with speculation that he may pivot his attention towards Cuba in an attempt to shift the narrative in his favor.

تحلیلگران می‌گویند احتمال دیگر این است که ترامپ، همانطور که پیشنهاد داده است، تلاش کند تا تمرکز را به سمت کوبا تغییر دهد، به این امید که موضوع را عوض کند و پیروزی بالقوه آسان‌تری به دست آورد.

رویترز نوشت: ترامپ اکنون در معرض این خطر است که ایالات متحده و متحدان عرب خلیج فارسش در شرایط بدتری از این درگیری بیرون بیایند، در حالی که ایران می‌تواند با اهرم فشار بیشتری روبرو شود، زیرا نشان داده است که می‌تواند یک پنجم از عرضه نفت و گاز جهان را کنترل کند. به گزارش رویترز، برخی تحلیلگران معتقدند ترامپ با یک انتخاب دشوار روبرو است: یا یک توافق بالقوه ناقص را به عنوان یک راه خروج بپذیرد یا به تشدید نظامی دست بزند و خطر یک بحران حتی طولانی‌تر را بپذیرد.

آنها می‌گویند در صورت فروپاشی دیپلماسی، از جمله گزینه‌های ترامپ می‌توان به شروع دور جدیدی از حملات شدید اما محدود و نمایش آن به عنوان یک پیروزی نهایی معرفی کرد





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Donald Trump Iran-Saudi Feud Pivot Towards Cuba Shift The Narrative World Pressure On Trump

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