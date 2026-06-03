Donald Trump Criticizes Benjamin Netanyahu, Maintains Strong Ties Amid Lebanon Tensions

Donald Trump, the US President, confirmed reports of a heated conversation with Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Despite expressing dissatisfaction with the continuation of the conflict, Trump emphasized the high level of relations and cooperation between Washington and Tel Aviv. He also addressed the possibility of a prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the potential impact on the upcoming midterm elections.

رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا، دونالد ترامپ، در مصاحبه‌ای اختصاصی با نشریه نیویورک پست، تایید کرد که در تماس تلفنی اخیر خود با بنیامین نتانیاهو به شدت از او انتقاد کرده است.

ترامپ همچنین با اشاره به شرایط امنیتی منطقه، ادعا کرد که روابط شخصی و همکاری سیاسی او با نتانیاهو همچنان مستحکم است. ترامپ در بخش دیگری از این مصاحبه، با ادعای خوش‌بینی، نسبت به دستیابی به توافق در مذاکرات با ایران، انتظار داشت که روند مذاکرات در آینده نزدیک به نتیجه برسد. همچنین، ترامپ با طرح ادعای جدید، احتمال ادامه محاصره دریایی ایالات متحده در اطراف تنگه هرمز تا روز کارگر آمریکا را مطرح کرد.

ترامپ در پاسخ به این پرسش که آیا ممکن است تنگه هرمز تا روز کارگر همچنان بسته بماند، گفت: «نمی‌دانم. منظورم این است که فکر می‌کنم ممکن است چنین شود، اما احتمال آن کم است. تصور می‌کنم این مساله نسبتا سریع حل‌وفصل خواهد شد.

» ترامپ عمدتا بر روایت خوش‌بینانه خود تاکید کرد و مدعی شد که مذاکرات با ایران «به‌سرعت در حال تحول است» و «ما قرار نیست شاهد دستیابی به سلاح هسته‌ای باشیم و اتفاقات خوب زیادی نیز رخ خواهد داد.





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Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon Tensions Relationship Cooperation Iran Tranquility Midterm Elections Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz

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