Donald Trump Re-posts Report on Sexual Harassment in Iranian Prisons

The report, published by the Israeli newspaper 'Jerusalem Post', details the increase in sexual harassment and abuse of women prisoners in Iran, particularly young women, during the ceasefire period. The report also mentions the request made by US President Donald Trump to release eight women who are reportedly at risk of execution, including a woman named Betty Hamidi, who is accused of attacking security forces along with her husband and two other dissidents.

Donald Trump , the US President, re-posted the report from the Israeli newspaper ' Jerusalem Post ' titled 'Significant Increase in Sexual Harassment in Iran ian Prisons' on Thursday.

The report, based on findings from the American media 'D** Media Line', stated that the number of sexual assaults and harassment of women prisoners, especially young women, in the prisons and detention centers under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran has significantly increased. A young woman told the 'D** Media Line' that she was sexually assaulted during interrogation. Another detainee reported that he was subjected to severe sexual harassment with a baton during interrogation.

In another case, it was reported that a male prisoner committed suicide after being accused of insulting his wife by security officials





euronews_pe / 🏆 8. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Sexual Harassment Prisoners Donald Trump Jerusalem Post D** Media Line Sexual Assault Abuse Women Prisoners Young Women Ceasefire Period Execution Risk Request Release Betty Hamidi Attack Security Forces Husband Dissidents Prisoners' Rights Censorship Internet Censorship Internet Cut Communication Restrictions Arrests Detentions Violence Torture Sexual Assault Sexual Harassment Abuse Prison Conditions Prison Conditions For Women Prison Conditions For Political Prisoners Prison Conditions For Women Political Prisoner Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic Prison Conditions For Women Dissidents Politic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FraShare Index Rises 596 Points, Reaching 31,000 UnitsThe Iranian Stock Exchange (FraShare) index experienced a significant increase of 596 points, or 1.96%, on Tuesday, reaching the 31,000 unit level.

Read more »

Army of Israel's Ground Operations in Syria's Southern RegionsSources report on a series of ground operations and incursions by the Israeli army in various regions of the southern outskirts of Quneitra and Deir Ezzor in Syria in recent hours.

Read more »

US Military Strikes Targets in Iran, Escalating Tensions in the RegionThe New York Times reports that the US military conducted strikes on targets in southern Iran on Tuesday night, following the identification of 'threatening' military actions by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The targets were reportedly near a group of 24 US Navy ships in the Gulf and the Arabian Sea, which are part of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports. The US military also reported the destruction of a drone by the US military in Iran, but this claim was denied by Iranian media. Tensions in the region have escalated, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict.

Read more »

Iranian-American Relations: Trump's Stance on Nuclear Program and Military ActionsThe article discusses the relationship between the United States and Iran, focusing on the Trump administration's stance on Iran's nuclear program and potential military actions. It also mentions the recent meeting between Ali Akbar Velayati, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and the Iraqi National Security Advisor, and the Iranian government's strategy to gain financial stability through negotiations with the US without compromising its nuclear program.

Read more »

Iranian Navy: Tangeh Hormoz Under Smart Control / Strict Action Against Military ShipsThe number of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz has increased, but if the passage is not authorized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of the Navy, it will not be allowed to pass. This is a new trend that analysts describe as a new norm. The Iranian Navy says it has created a clear and safe path for navigation and trade and that the priority for passing ships is cargo carriers and fertilizer carriers. However, some authorized passages are considered a form of liberation of navigation and passage from this vital waterway. From the geopolitical and power balance point of view, many Western analysts have accepted that Iran has reached a level of control that without Iran's coordination or tolerance, passing through the passage will be very difficult. The report of the Reuters news agency confirms that Iran has established control over the Strait of Hormuz through a network of military actions and even payment of passage fees. However, the representative of the Iranian Parliament, Mahmoud Neybonyan, believes that if a deal is reached that allows Iran to control the Strait without sufficient compensation, it will be a pure loss for Iran. In contrast, the Indian researcher and maritime geostrategist and satellite data analyst, Vinay Nityanandam, says that Iran has tried to change the way the Strait works, not just to close it. Iran has shown that it is not necessary to completely close the Strait to exercise real control and now the Strait is no longer a neutral passage for the world. The analyst of the Department of Middle East Affairs in the Japanese Ministry of Defense, Yoshida Tomowaki, describes the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz as a new norm and says that the international community should recognize Iran's control over the Strait as a reality and adjust its policies and economic policies accordingly.

Read more »

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence Statement on Enemy Defeat and Enemy PlansThe Iranian Ministry of Intelligence released a statement addressing the defeated enemy and their plans. The statement highlights the three-decade-long war against Iran, including military coups and failed attempts at regime change, as a manifestation of a broader, multifaceted conflict. The statement emphasizes the resilience and determination of the Iranian people and the country's ability to withstand and overcome the enemy's attempts to undermine its sovereignty and stability.

Read more »