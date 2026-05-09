Donald Trump Image with Artificial Intelligence and Criticism from White House

The image of Donald Trump, created with artificial intelligence, showed him lying in a coffin with his eyes closed, which sparked criticism from the White House. The image was shared by Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series, and it included a tombstone with the inscription: 'D.J. Trump 1946-2024'. The White House described Hamill as 'a sick person' in response to the publication of this image, which had the subtitle 'Oh, if only'. Hamill later deleted the post and apologized, saying that he had meant the opposite of death for Trump, but if the image was inappropriate, he apologized. Hamill also posted on the X platform, now deleted, that he wished Trump would live long enough to see his inevitable defeat in the mid-term elections, to be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, to be impeached, to be sentenced, and to be humiliated for his countless crimes. The White House's press team responded to Hamill's statements on the X platform, calling him 'a sick person' and accusing him of being 'radical left-wing radicals' who could not control themselves. In the same month, a man was found with a gun near the place where Donald Trump was playing golf. In February, he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to prison. In the same year, a man was found among the bushes near the place where Donald Trump was playing golf with a gun. In February, he was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to prison.

انتشار تصویری از دونالد ترامپ که با هوش مصنوعی ساخته شده بود و رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا را به صورت دراز کشیده با چشمان بسته در قبر نشان می‌داد، انتقاد کاخ سفید را برانگیخت.

در این تصویر که مارک همیل، بازیگر جنگ ستارگان، آنرا در شبکه اجتماعی بلواسکای به اشتراک گذاشته بود، سنگ قبری دیده می‌شد که روی آن نوشته شده بود: «دونالد جی. ترامپ ۱۹۴۶-۲۰۲۴». کاخ سفید در واکنش به انتشار این تصویر که با زیرنویس « ای کاش» منتشر شده بود، مارک همیل را «فردی بیمار» توصیف کرد.

آقای همیل که از سال ۱۹۷۷ به بعد نقش لوک اسکای‌واکر را در مجموعه فیلم‌های اصلی جنگ ستارگان بازی می‌کرد، بعداً این پست را حذف و عذرخواهی کرد. او نوشت: «در واقع، آرزوی من برای او برعکس مرگ بود، اما اگر به‌ نظرتان این تصویر نامناسب بود، عذرخواهی می‌کنم.

»آقای همیل در پستی در شبکه ایکس که اکنون حذف شده است، نوشت: «او باید آنقدر زنده بماند تا شاهد شکست ویرانگر اجتناب‌ناپذیر خود در انتخابات میان‌دوره‌ای باشد، به خاطر فساد بی‌سابقه‌اش پاسخگو باشد، استیضاح شود، محکوم و به خاطر جنایات بی‌شمارش تحقیر شود. آنقدر زنده بماند تا بفهمد که برای همیشه در کتاب‌های تاریخ بی‌آبرو خواهد ماند.

» تیم مطبوعاتی کاخ سفید در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس به این اظهارات پاسخ داد و آقای همیل را «یک فرد بیمار» خواند: «این دیوانه‌های چپ رادیکال نمی‌توانند جلوی خودشان را بگیرند. این نوع لفاظی دقیقاً همان چیزی است که باعث سه سوءقصد در دو سال علیه رئیس‌جمهور ما شده است. » ماه گذشته، مردی از بیرون از ضیافت شام خبرنگاران کاخ سفید در واشنگتن با تفنگ ساچمه‌ای شلیک کرد، اقدامی که مقامات آن را تلاشی برای ترور دونالد ترامپ خوانده‌اند.

پس از این تیراندازی، ملانیا ترامپ همسر دونالد ترامپ و بعضی از مقامات آمریکایی خواستار اخراج جیمی کیمل، کمدین و مجری برنامه گفتگوی تلویزیونی، از شبکه ای‌بی‌سی شدند، چرا که او چند روز قبل از تیراندازی در یک برنامه طنز به شوخی بانوی اول را همچون زنی توصیف کرده بود که «در انتظار بیوه شدن می‌درخشد». خانم ترامپ گفت که «لفاظی‌های نفرت‌انگیز و خشونت‌آمیز» جیمی کیمل با هدف ایجاد تفرقه در ایالات متحده بوده است و افزود: «وقت آن رسیده که ای‌بی‌سی موضع بگیرد.

» « مسوولان ای‌بی‌سی تا کی می‌خواهند به جیمی کیمل اجازه این رفتارها را به قیمت آسیب زدن به جامعه ما بدهند؟ » او بعداً در برنامه زنده گفت: «من هم موافقم که لفاظی‌های نفرت‌برانگیز و خشونت‌آمیز چیزی است که باید با آن مخالفت کنیم... من کاملا موافقم، و فکر می‌کنم گفتگو با شوهرتان (دونالد ترامپ) در مورد این موضوع، شروع خوبی برای کاهش (این لفاظی‌ها) است.

»در همان سال، مردی در نزدیکی جایی که دونالد ترامپ در حال بازی گلف بود، در میان بوته‌ها با سلاح پیدا شد. در ماه فوریه، این مرد به جرم اقدام به ترور محکوم شد





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Donald Trump Artificial Intelligence Image Criticism White House Mark Hamill Star Wars Mid-Term Elections Corruption Impeachment Sentencing Humiliation Tombstone Coffin Artificial Intelligence Image Criticism White House Mark Hamill Star Wars Mid-Term Elections Corruption Impeachment Sentencing Humiliation Tombstone Coffin

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