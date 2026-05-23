Donald Trump's New Nationalship Application Policy

The text discusses Donald Trump's announcement regarding the new policy for foreign nationals seeking a US Green Card. The policy requires these individuals to file their application outside the US.

دولت دونالد ترامپ اعلام کرد که از این پس، بیشتر خارجی‌هایی که خواهان دریافت گرین کارت، مجوز اقامت دائم در آمریکا، هستند باید درخواست خود را از کشور زادگاه یا کشور مبدأ خود ثبت کنند.

زَک کالر، سخنگوی اداره خدمات شهروندی و مهاجرت ایالات متحده، روز جمعه یکم خرداد در بیانیه‌ای گفت: ‘از این پس، فرد خارجی که به‌طور موقت در آمریکا حضور دارد و خواهان گرین کارت است، جز در شرایط فوق‌العاده، باید برای ارائه درخواست به کشور خود بازگردد. ’ او افزود که دارندگان روادیدهای غیرمهاجرتی، از جمله دانشجویان، کارگران موقت یا گردشگران، برای مدت کوتاه و با هدفی مشخص وارد آمریکا می‌شوند و ‘حضور آن‌ها نباید به نخستین گام در روند دریافت گرین کارت تبدیل شود.

’ به گزارش واشینگتن‌پست، آمریکا هر سال بیش از یک میلیون گرین کارت صادر می‌کند و تاکنون بیش از نیمی از متقاضیان هنگام ارائه درخواست در داخل خاک آمریکا حضور داشته‌اند. بر اساس آمار موجود، در حال حاضر هم بیش از یک میلیون نفر در خاک آمریکا در انتظار دریافت گرین کارت خود هستند





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