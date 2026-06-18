Donald Trump Reacts to Criticism of Iran Deal, Calls Critics 'Harmless' or 'Dumb'

President Donald Trump responded to criticism of the Iran deal, calling critics 'harmless' or 'dumb'.

رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا، با یادآوری دستاوردهای تفاهم و توافق با جمهوری اسلامی، به منتقدان تفاهم اخیر واکنش نشان داد. دونالد ترامپ در اظهارنظری در شبکه اجتماعی تروت‌سوشال نوشت که «این احمق‌ها که فکر می‌کنند من به اندازه کافی با ایران سرسخت نبوده‌ام—آن هم درست در حالی که بازار سهام (والمارت/وال‌استریت) همین حالا به یک حد نصاب بی‌سابقه (رکورد تاریخی) دست یافته و قیمت نفت به شدت در حال سقوط و پایین آمدن است—یا حسودند، یا آدم‌های بدی هستند، یا احمق!

» در روزهای اخیر برخی از اعضای کنگره آمریکا از تفاهم میان جمهوری اسلامی و آمریکا انتقاد کردند و برخی گفته‌اند این سند هنوز توافق نهایی با رژیم ایران محسوب نمی‌شود. رهبر اکثریت سنای آمریکا، جان تون، گفت سندی که منتشر شده صرفاً یک چارچوب اولیه و یادداشت تفاهم است و نباید آن را توافق نهایی تلقی کرد.

تد کروز، سناتور جمهوری‌خواه تگزاس و از منتقدان سرسخت جمهوری اسلامی، نیز به‌شدت از پیش‌نویس یادداشت تفاهم انتقاد کرد و به خبرنگاران گفت: «دادن میلیاردها دلار به دیوانه‌های حکومت دینی که می‌خواهند ما را بکشند، ایده خوبی نیست. »بیل کسیدی، سناتور جمهوری‌خواه ایالت لوئیزیانا، نیز در واکنش به این یادداشت تفاهم در پیامی نوشت: «رونالد ریگان در گورش آرام و قرار ندارد.

» در همین حال آکسیوس گزارش داد که دموکرات‌های ارشد در کنگره خواستار ارائه توضیحاتی از مارکو روبیو، وزیر امور خارجه آمریکا در مورد توافق با جمهوری اسلامی هستند. دموکرات‌ها خواستار جزئیات این توافق، سازوکارهای اجرایی و پیامدهای آن برای برنامه هسته‌ای و نفوذ منطقه‌ای رژیم شده‌اند و درباره استراتژی دولت ترامپ برای مذاکره و اجرای توافق‌های آینده با جمهوری اسلامی سؤال دارند.

سایت خبری دبلیواس‌ای‌دبلیو نیز گزارش داده است که سناتور چاک شومر، رهبر اقلیت دموکرات سنا، روز سه‌شنبه خواستار آن شد که دونالد ترامپ، رئيس‌جمهوری آمریکا به همه اعضای کنگره توضیحاتی درباره جزئيات تفاهم‌نامه بدهد. این اظهارات در حالی است که تفاهم صورت گرفته میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی با موجی از استقبال جهانی مواجه شده است.

مارک روته، دبیرکل ناتو از توافق موقت میان ایالات متحده و جمهوری اسلامی که با هدف پایان دادن به جنگ امضا شد، استقبال کرد و گفت: «فکر می‌کنم رئیس‌جمهور ترامپ توافق خوبی را به دست آورده است. » امانوئل مکرون، رئیس‌جمهور فرانسه نیز از امضای توافق میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی استقبال کرد و نوشت: «این توافق راه را برای صلحی پایدار هموار می‌کند و امکان بازگشایی تنگه هرمز را فراهم می‌سازد





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Deal Donald Trump Criticism Harmless Dumb

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TWO-DAY-OLD SPECULATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL BENEFITS OF THE IRAN-US AGREEMENTThe text discusses the ongoing speculation about the financial benefits of the Iran-US agreement, with a particular focus on the immediate gains for Iran after the agreement is signed.

Read more »

Global Oil Prices Drop as Iran-US Deal Raises Hopes for Tumen PassageThe global oil prices dropped on Wednesday as the Iran-US deal raised hopes for the passage of the Tumen, a waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. The price of Brent crude oil fell by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $78 per barrel, while the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil dropped by 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $75 per barrel.

Read more »

Andrews Jouliani Reacts to Criticism of US Soccer Hosting of Iran TeamAndrews Jouliani, the executive director of the White House's World Cup organizing committee, responded to criticism of the US Soccer hosting of the Iran team, stating that the US had been transparent about the process from the beginning.

Read more »

Iran-US Nuclear Deal to be Signed in Swiss HotelThe Swiss government announced on Wednesday that the Iran-US nuclear deal will be signed in the Swiss city of Burgenschwil, located in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The announcement came after weeks of speculation about the location of the historic event.

Read more »

Persian News Text: Iran Publishes Interpretive Text of Nuclear Deal TermsIran has published an interpretive text of the terms of the nuclear deal, attempting to explain the country's interpretation of the agreement's key provisions. The text, released by the 'Committee on Media Negotiations' and titled 'The Interpretive Text of the Memorandum of Understanding,' aims to clarify the Islamic Republic's understanding of the nuclear deal's terms. Comparing the interpretive text published by the Islamic Republic with the explanations provided by US officials reveals that the two sides, while relying on the same text, have significantly different interpretations of the agreement's key provisions. The Islamic Republic views this as a sign of the US's retreat and the strengthening of Iran's power, while US officials see it as a conditional, phased, and reversible framework for testing Iran's behavior.

Read more »

Donald Trump Signs Physical Copy of Iran Nuclear Deal AgreementThe agreement, which was previously signed electronically, was signed in front of a crowd of diplomats and officials at the White House in Paris. The deal aims to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Read more »