Donald Trump's Mention of Abraham Accords Fuels Speculations and Potential Normalization of Relations in the Region

Donald Trump's tweet regarding the Abraham Accords sparked speculation about the possible normalization of relations in the region between Israel and some countries. He praised the support and collaboration of regional countries in the recent negotiations between Tehran and Washington, indicating that joining these countries to the historical Abraham Accords could strengthen the cooperation.

همزمان با ادامه گمانه‌زنی‌ها درباره مفاد توافق احتمالی میان تهران و واشینگتن، دونالد ترامپ به «پیمان ابراهیم» در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی تروث سوشال، احتمال عادی‌سازی روابط برخی کشورهای منطقه با اسرائیل را دوباره در کانون توجه قرار داده است.

از «حمایت و همکاری» کشورهای خاورمیانه در روند مذاکرات اخیر تهران و واشینگتن قدردانی کرد و گفت این همکاری می‌تواند با پیوستن کشورهای منطقه به «پیمان تاریخی ابراهیم» تقویت شود. پیمان ابراهیم در سال ۲۰۲۰ با میانجی‌گری آمریکا میان اسرائیل و چند کشور منطقه شکل گرفت.

امارات متحده عربی، بحرین و مراکش در همان سال به این توافق پیوستند، سودان در سال ۲۰۲۲ و در حالی است که تهران همواره از مخالفان سرسخت عادی‌سازی روابط اسرائیل با کشورهای منطقه بوده است





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Abraham Accords Normalization Of Relations Donald Trump Iran-US Negotiations

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