Disruption of Gulf Traffic Hinders Global Energy Supply

The escalating conflict between Iran and the world, particularly in the Persian Gulf, has disrupted global oil and gas transportation, leading to a surge in global energy prices and causing widespread disruption across various economies and sectors. Furthermore, the focus on geopolitical tensions has intensified, as countries grapple with the implications of their increasing reliance on imported energy resources.

حدیث روشنی- برای خاورمیانه، جنگ ایران بار دیگر این واقعیت تلخ را تکرار کرد که شکاف‌ها و رقابت‌های منطقه‌ای چگونه می‌توانند به درگیری‌هایی ویرانگر منتهی شوند، اما برای بخش عمده جهان، این جنگ حامل درس دیگری نیز بود؛ مخاطرات سیاسی وابستگی به انرژی!

با بسته شدن عملی تنگه هرمز در اوایل ماه مارس و اختلال در انتقال حدود یک‌پنجم نفت و گاز طبیعی مایع جهان، بسیاری از کشورها با جهش ناگهانی قیمت انرژی روبه‌رو شدند. در ۲۴ مارس، فیلیپین به نخستین کشوری تبدیل شد که «وضعیت اضطراری ملی انرژی» اعلام کرد. همزمان زامبیا نیز برای مدت سهماه مالیات سوخت را تعلیق کرد؛ اقدامی که ۱۰۰ میلیون دلار به دولت بدهکار این کشور هزینه تحمیل می‌کند.

همچنین اسلوونی به سهمیه‌بندی سوخت روی آورده و دولت‌های دیگری نیز تدابیر مشابهی اتخاذ کرده‌اند. برخی کشورها حتی مستقیما با تهران وارد مذاکره شده‌اند تا برای عبور امن نفتکش‌های خود تضمین بگیرند





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US Energy Secretary: Iran-led Blockade ReversalThe U.S. Energy Secretary, Chris Reid, announced that the flow of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz will be restored back to normal, or at least partially, within the summer of 2022. This announcement comes after Iran lifted its ban on shipping passage in the strategic waterway, following a successful diplomatic intervention by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

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Pakistan Under Pressure for Middle Man Role in Iran-US Dispute, Faces Security Risks - D2L PersianPakistan, which has taken on a crucial role as a mediator in the US-Iran dispute, finds itself under pressure simultaneously from both mistrust and regional and global power competition. The stability of the Persian Gulf, directly linked to Pakistan's economic and security interests, is at stake. A broader conflict between the two major powers could disrupt trade routes, exacerbate energy pressures, kindle sectarian tensions, and increase instability in sensitive border regions. Pakistan's international reputation, which has been vital to its efforts to end a conflict that has affected the entire world, could also come under scrutiny. Michael Kozak, a senior analyst of South Asia from the Council on Foreign Relations, warns that if Pakistan's efforts to revive talks between the US and Iran fail, especially after taking on the role of a mediator, it might face increased criticism. He adds that with a standstill in negotiations, Pakistan's options are limited as a mediator, as it struggles to bring two deeply distrustful parties to the table.

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Former EU Official: EU's Inability to Reach Common Positions on Geopolitical Issues Weakens Its Global StandingFormer EU official Jozep Borrel blames the EU's inability to reach common positions on geopolitical issues for weakening its global standing. He argues that the EU, in its current form, is not capable of responding to the rapidly changing geopolitical realities.

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Long-term consequences of triac shortage for addicts and the need to investigate itIn the aftermath of the war, the turn of the addicts undergoing rehabilitation and treatment has come. Shockingly reported cases indicate a severe lack of supply of hard drugs namely heroin, resulting in an alarming spike in the intake of these drugs among addicts who are facing withdrawal symptoms. The drugs, when prescribed as part of the treatment protocol, are not easily replaceable due to the lack of prior opioid availability, leading to a dangerous trade in black market and additional health and law enforcement costs for the country.

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Countries in GCC Seek New Pathway for Negotiations with IranThe text reports on the efforts of countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to open a new channel of dialogue with Iran, following the recent security and political developments in the region. It mentions that due to the intensified regional crisis and the pressure that GCC countries have faced by participating in the war alongside the United States and Israel, the timing of negotiations between GCC and Iran has significant political implications, which might require the establishment of a new regional cooperation mechanism to reduce dependence on foreign powers and foster new forms of security co-ordination.

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Iran Threatens Tech Giants with Cable Internet Threats in Strait of HormuzIran is threatening to use cable internet threats in the Strait of Hormuz to force tech giants like Google and Meta to comply with its laws. The move is inspired by Iran's successful blockade of the Strait during the war and aims to control the hidden arteries of the global economy, the underwater internet cables. Iran plans to compel major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, to adhere to its rules and grant licenses to cable companies. However, experts warn that any intentional damage to these critical infrastructure could trigger a 'digital chain reaction' affecting countries like the Gulf Arab states more than others.

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