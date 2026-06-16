Dispute Over 'Right to Technical' or 'Pharmacy Services Fee' in Iran

The 'right to technical' or 'pharmacy services fee' is a fee that patients may have to pay in addition to the cost of the medication when they visit a pharmacy. This fee has been a subject of dispute between pharmacies, patients, and healthcare authorities for years. On one side, pharmacies argue that they are not just a place to sell drugs but also a part of the healthcare chain, where prescriptions are checked, drug interactions are managed, and patients are advised on how to use the medication. On the other side, critics argue that pharmacies also make a profit from selling drugs and charging an additional fee can put more financial pressure on patients, especially in the context of rising healthcare costs. The main issue is the lack of transparency in the basis of calculation and the components of this fee.

هر بار که بیمار برای دریافت دارو به داروخانه مراجعه می‌کند، علاوه بر قیمت دارو ممکن است مبلغی تحت عنوان «حق فنی» یا «تعرفه خدمات دارویی» پرداخت کند؛ هزینه‌ای که سال‌هاست میان داروسازان، بیماران و نهادهای نظارتی محل اختلاف است.

در یک سوی این بحث، داروسازان تأکید می‌کنند داروخانه صرفا محل فروش دارو نیست، بلکه بخشی از زنجیره خدمات سلامت است؛ جایی که نسخه بررسی می‌شود، تداخلات دارویی کنترل شده و بیمار درباره نحوه مصرف دارو مشاوره می‌گیرد. از نگاه آنها، این فرایند مجموعه‌ای از خدمات تخصصی است که باید به‌طور مستقل قیمت‌گذاری شود.

در سوی دیگر، منتقدان می‌گویند داروخانه علاوه بر این خدمات، از محل فروش دارو نیز‌ سود مشخصی دریافت می‌کند و دریافت هزینه جداگانه از بیمار می‌تواند فشار مالی بیشتری ایجاد کند؛ به‌ویژه در شرایطی که هزینه‌های درمان روندی افزایشی دارد. به باور آنها، مسئله اصلی نبود شفافیت در مبنای محاسبه و اجزای این هزینه است





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Dispute Pharmacy Services Fee Right To Technical Healthcare Authorities Critics Critics Of Pharmacies Lack Of Transparency Basis Of Calculation Components Of This Fee Rising Healthcare Costs Financial Pressure On Patients

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