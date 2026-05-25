Decline in International Peace Missions

The number of international peace missions has decreased in recent years, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The report states that the number of active international forces in peace missions has reached a record low in the past 25 years. As of December 2022, a total of nearly 79,000 personnel from various countries were involved in these missions, including military personnel, police officers, and civilian staff.

به گزارش سیپری، در ۲۵ سال گذشته شمار نیروهای بین‌المللی حافظ صلح تا این اندازه کم نبوده است (عکس آرشیوی). سال ۲۰۲۵ سال خوبی برای ماموریت‌های بین‌المللی صلح نبوده است.

طبق گزارش جدید مؤسسه پژوهش‌های صلح استکهلم"سیپری" (SIPRI)، شمار این مأموریت‌ها اندکی کاهش یافته است. در حدود ۲۵ سال گذشته، هرگز شمار نیروهای بین‌المللی فعال در عرصه صلح تا این اندازه کم نبوده است. تا پایان ماه دسامبر گذشته، مجموعاً نزدیک به ۷۹ هزار نفر در این مأموریت‌ها حضور داشتند؛ رقمی که شامل نیروهای نظامی، نیروهای پلیس و کارکنان غیرنظامی می‌شود. بر اساس این گزارش، تنها طی ده سال گذشته شمار آنها تقریباً به نصف کاهش یافته است.

کلودیا فایفر کروز، پژوهشگر مؤسسه سیپری، به کانال اول تلویزیون آلمان (ARD) گفته است که دلایل مختلفی برای این وضعیت وجود دارد. او می‌گوید: "اساساً دولت‌ها دیگر تمایل کمتری برای سرمایه‌گذاری در ماموریت‌های صلح، چه از نظر مالی و چه از نظر سیاسی، دارند.

" به گفته او، مذاکرات در نهادهای تصمیم‌گیرنده درباره اعزام نیرو یا تمدید ماموریت‌ها نیز دشوارتر شده است. به گفته این پژوهشگر امور صلح، دلیل اصلی این وضعیت افزایش تنش‌های ژئوپولیتیکی، به‌ویژه از زمان حمله نظامی روسیه به اوکراین، است. قدرت‌های دارای حق وتو بیش از پیش مانع یکدیگر می‌شوند و در سازمان‌های منطقه‌ای مانند اتحادیه آفریقا نیز مشکلات مشابهی وجود دارد.

پژوهشگر سیپری می‌گوید: "بحران نقدینگی سازمان ملل تا حدی ناشی از این بود که آمریکا سهم توافق‌شده خود برای عملیات حفظ صلح را پرداخت نکرد.

" به گفته او، این مسئله مشکل بزرگی است، زیرا سهم آمریکا بیش از یک‌چهارم کل بودجه ماموریت‌های صلح را تشکیل می‌دهد. طبق همین گزارش، دیگر کشورهای بزرگ تأمین‌کننده بودجه این مأموریت‌ها، از جمله چین، نیز یا سهم خود را پرداخت نکرده‌اند یا با تأخیر پرداخت کرده‌اند. در نتیجه، تمامی ماموریت‌های سازمان ملل به‌ناچار فعالیت‌های خود را محدود و شمار کارکنانشان را کاهش داده‌اند. فایفر کروز می‌گوید: "این وضعیت هم‌اکنون نیز پیامدهایی به همراه داشته است.

اگر قرار باشد کل ماموریت‌ها پایان یابند، برخی درگیری‌ها عملاً به حال خود رها می‌شوند.

" به گفته او، در چنین شرایطی احتمالاً درگیری‌های بیشتری رخ خواهد داد "و مهم‌تر از همه، درگیری‌هایی که پیامدهای بسیار سنگین‌تری برای غیرنظامیان خواهند داشت. " این پژوهشگر صلح معتقد است که بازیگران منطقه‌ای و مأموریت‌های صلح دوجانبه میان کشورهای همسایه نمی‌توانند جای مأموریت‌های هماهنگ‌شده سازمان ملل را بگیرند؛ همان‌گونه که شرکت‌های نظامی خصوصی نیز قادر به انجام چنین نقشی نیستند. فایفر کروز تأکید می‌کند: "شاهد هستیم که چنین ماموریت‌هایی کارایی چندانی ندارند.

" او می‌افزاید نکته‌ای که حتی بیشتر موجب نگرانی‌اش می‌شود،"پیامدهای هولناک برای غیرنظامیان" است. به گفته او، در این موارد چارچوب عملیات صلح چندجانبه،"یعنی رعایت حقوق بشر، قوانین بشردوستانه بین‌المللی و موارد مشابه" وجود ندارد. این پژوهشگر می‌گوید دقیقاً به همین دلیل همچنان به آینده ماموریت‌های بین‌المللی صلح باور دارد: "فکر می‌کنم این مأموریت‌ها ادامه خواهند یافت، شاید فقط کمی کوچک‌تر و به شکلی متفاوت‌تر از گذشته.

اما همچنان معتقدم که آنها بهترین گزینه‌ای هستند که در حال حاضر برای مدیریت درگیری‌ها در اختیار داریم.

" مؤسسه پژوهش‌های صلح استکهلم (سیپری) هر ساله چندین گزارش، از جمله درباره هزینه‌های نظامی و صنعت تسلیحاتی، منتشر می‌کند. این نهاد مستقل بخش عمده بودجه خود را از دولت سوئد دریافت می‌کند. به گزارش مؤسسه پژوهش‌های صلح استکهلم، هزینه‌های نظامی در جهان در سال ۲۰۲۵ برای یازدهمین سال متوالی افزایش یافته و به رکوردی تازه رسیده است. در این میان در آمریکا، برخلاف معمول، دست‌کم موقتاً کاهش مشاهده می‌شود.

فروش تسلیحات و درآمد شرکت‌های اسلحه‌سازی با شتابی کم‌سابقه در حال افزایش است. طبق گزارش جدید سیپری درآمد چهار شرکت آلمانی به تنهایی بیش از یک‌سوم افزایش یافته است. جنگ در اوکراین و غزه نقش مهمی در این رشد داشته است. مؤسسه پژوهش صلح "سیپری" نشانه‌هایی از آغاز یک مسابقه تسلیحاتی هسته‌ای جدید را می‌بیند.

به گفته این مؤسسه، تقریباً تمام قدرت‌های هسته‌ای در حال نوسازی زرادخانه‌های خود هستند. چین در آینده نقش ویژه‌ای خواهد داشت





dw_persian / 🏆 7. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

International Peace Missions Decline Number Of Personnel Military Personnel Police Officers Civilian Staff SIPRI Stockholm International Peace Research Institu Report Decrease Record Low Powerful Countries United Nations Organization Budget Financial Issues Tensions Geopolitical Tensions Russia Ukraine Gaza War Military Spending Industry Tactical Nuclear Weapons Nuclear Weapons China Germany Military Spending Military Spending In Germany Military Spending In China Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World Military Spending In The United States Military Spending In The World

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