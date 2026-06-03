Death of Grammy-winning singer and songwriter P!nk

P!nk, a renowned singer and songwriter from A&R and Grammy-winning artist, passed away at the age of 75. She was known for her emotive ballads and was particularly famous for her performances in Disney films, such as 'Aladdin' and 'The Lion King', and her duet with Selena Gomez on 'Just Give Me a Reason'. Her family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the love, prayers, and support received from fans, friends, and colleagues worldwide.

پیابو برایسون، خواننده و ترانه‌سرای مطرح آر اند بی و برنده دو جایزه گرمی که با اجرای قطعاتی چون «دیو و دلبر» و «دنیایی کاملاً جدید» در آثار دیزنی به شهرت جهانی رسید، در ۷۵ سالگی درگذشت.

گزارش شده است که او چند روز قبل از مرگ دچار سکته مغزی شده بود. این هنرمند به خاطر اجرای بالادهای احساسی (تصنیف‌های عاشقانه) شناخته می‌شد؛ از جمله اجرای آهنگ «دنیایی کاملاً جدید» در انیمیشن «علاءالدین» به همراه رِجینا بل، و همچنین آهنگ اصلی «دیو و دلبر» که به صورت دوئت با سلین دیون اجرا شد.

خانواده برایسون در بیانیه‌ای به مجله‌ی پیپل گفتند: «ما از موج عشق، دعاها و حمایت‌هایی که از سوی طرفداران، دوستان و همکاران در سراسر جهان دریافت کرده‌ایم عمیقاً تحت تأثیر قرار گرفته‌ایم. اگرچه قلب‌های ما شکسته است، اما از اینکه می‌دانیم پیابو تا این حد دوست داشتنی بود و صدای او و روح بخشنده‌اش زندگی‌های بسیاری را تحت تأثیر قرار داده، آرامش می‌گیریم. میراث و موسیقی او برای نسل‌ها زنده خواهد ماند.





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P!Nk Grammy-Winning Singer And Songwriter A&R Disney Films Emotive Ballads Duet With Selena Gomez Just Give Me A Reason

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