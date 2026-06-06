Delay in Approval of Apartment Section in Saqar System

The spokesperson of the Organization of Registration of Deeds has announced that the relevant section of apartments without completion and land ownership documents in the Saqar system has not been activated and is subject to the approval of the executive regulations of the sixth article of the tenth law of the compulsory registration of real estate transactions. The Saqar system, which was announced on the thirty-first of May, was announced by the Chief Justice and was officially launched on the second of June with the participation of the Deputy Chief Justice. Despite the official launch of the Saqar system, the owners of apartments without documents are still unable to register their claims and determine the legal status of their properties.

با وجود آغاز به کار رسمی سامانه ساماندهی اسناد غیررسمی (ساغر) و اعلام مسئولان سازمان ثبت اسناد برای فعال شدن بخش آپارتمان‌های فاقد پایان کار و سند مالکیت در این سامانه، سخنگوی سازمان ثبت اسناد در تاریخ دوم خردادماه(روز رونمایی سامانه) اعلام کرده بخش مربوط به واحدهای آپارتمانی فاقد پایان‌کار و سند مالکیت در سامانه فعال نشده و منوط به تصویب آیین‌نامه اجرایی تبصره ۶ ماده ۱۰ قانون الزام در دولت است.

سامانه ساماندهی اسناد غیررسمی موضوع ماده ۱۰ قانون الزام به ثبت رسمی معاملات اموال غیرمنقول، ۳۰ اردیبهشت‌ماه سال جاری از سوی رئیس قوه قضاییه ابلاغ و در روزنامه رسمی منتشر شد و آیین رونمایی رسمی آن نیز دوم خردادماه با حضور معاون اول قوه قضائیه برگزار شد. با‌حال، با گذشت مدت زمانی از راه‌اندازی رسمی سامانه، مالکان واحدهای آپارتمانی فاقد سند، همچنان امکان ثبت ادعا و تعیین تکلیف وضعیت ملکی خود را ندارند.

پرسش اصلی اینجاست که دلیل تاخیر دولت در تصویب آیین‌نامه مربوط به این بخش چیست؟ طبق تبصره ۶ ماده ۱۰ قانون الزام به ثبت رسمی معاملات اموال غیرمنقول، تعیین تکلیف آپارتمان‌هایی که فاقد پایان‌کار و سند مالکیت هستند، نیازمند آیین‌نامه‌ای اجرایی است که باید با همکاری وزارت کشور، وزارت راه و شهرسازی و بنیاد مسکن انقلاب اسلامی تهیه و در نهایت به تصویب هیئت وزیران برسد.

این آیین‌نامه قرار است نحوه تعیین و وصول هزینه‌ها، انجام اصلاحات قسمت‌های مشترک ساختمان، تعیین سهم هر واحد از جرائم و چگونگی صدور سند مالکیت برای واحدهای واجد شرایط را مشخص کند اما با وجود نهایی شدن پیش‌نویس آیین‌نامه، هنوز خبری از تصویب آن در دولت نیست. همین تأخیر باعث شده است بخشی از مهم‌ترین مخاطبان سامانه ساغر، یعنی مالکان آپارتمان‌های فاقد سند و فاقد پایان‌کار، عملاً از فرآیند ثبت ادعا کنار بمانند.

دولت می‌تواند استدلال کند موضوع آپارتمان‌های فاقد پایان‌کار، مسئله‌ای ساده و صرفاً ثبتی نیست. این واحدها معمولاً با مجموعه‌ای از مشکلات شهری، فنی و حقوقی روبه‌رو هستند؛ از جمله رأی کمیسیون ماده ۱۰۰ شهرداری، جریمه‌های پرداخت‌نشده، تخلفات ساختمانی، کسری پارکینگ، اضافه‌بنای غیرمجاز، ایراد در مشاعات یا حتی ضرورت انجام اصلاحات ایمنی و فنی.

از این منظر، تصویب عجولانه آیین‌نامه ممکن است موجب صدور اسناد مالکیتی شود که در آینده با مشکلات حقوقی، اعتراض شهرداری‌ها، اختلاف میان مالکان یا مغایرت با ضوابط شهرسازی مواجه شود اما در مقابل، باید پرسید اگر قانون‌گذار از ابتدا این پیچیدگی‌ها را دیده و دولت را موظف به تنظیم آیین‌نامه کرده است، چرا فرآیند تصویب آن هم‌زمان با راه‌اندازی سامانه ساغر به نتیجه نرسیده است؟ اگر سامانه‌ای برای ساماندهی اسناد غیررسمی رونمایی می‌شود، طبیعی است که انتظار عمومی این باشد که همه بخش‌های اصلی آن، به‌ویژه بخش آپارتمان‌ها که جمعیت قابل توجهی را درگیر می‌کند، آماده اجرا باشد.

تأخیر در تصویب این آیین‌نامه فقط یک عقب‌ماندگی اداری نیست؛ پیامد مستقیم آن بلاتکلیفی هزاران مالک و متصرف قانونی واحدهای آپارتمانی است که سال‌هاست با سند عادی، قولنامه یا قراردادهای غیررسمی، زندگی و معامله کرده‌اند. این افراد از یک سو طبق قانون باید برای تعیین تکلیف وضعیت ملک خود وارد فرآیند رسمی شوند، اما از سوی دیگر، ابزار قانونی لازم برای ثبت ادعای آپارتمانشان هنوز در سامانه فعال نشده است.

این وضعیت می‌تواند چند پیامد مهم داشته باشد از جمله استمرار بلاتکلیفی حقوقی مالکان آپارتمان‌های فاقد سند، افزایش نگرانی درباره اعتبار معاملات قبلی، دشوار شدن نقل و انتقال واحدها، افزایش احتمال طرح دعاوی ملکی در مراجع قضایی، کاهش اعتماد عمومی به اجرای کامل سامانه ساغر و ایجاد تبعیض عملی میان مالکان املاک غیرآپارتمانی و مالکان واحدهای آپارتمانی





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Saqar System Apartment Section Land Ownership Documents Completion Documents Executive Regulations Tenth Law Of The Compulsory Registration Of Re Sixth Article Of The Tenth Law Of The Compulso Agency Of Registration Of Deeds Chief Justice Deputy Chief Justice Real Estate Transactions Property Registration Property Determination Property Ownership Property Rights Property Disputes Property Disputes In Courts Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In Local Authorities Property Disputes In

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